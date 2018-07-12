Emmys

Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ Receives 6 Emmy Nominations After His Death

His legacy lives on. Anthony Bourdain’s series, Parts Unknown, was nominated for six Emmys following his death.

The CNN show received nods on Thursday, July 12, in the following categories: Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is already an Emmy winner. The series previously won five awards — including Outstanding Informational Series or Special from 2013 until 2016 and Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming in 2013 — and has been nominated for a total of 31 statues.

Bourdain died of suicide in Kayersberg, France, at age 61. French chef Éric Ripert, a longtime friend of Bourdain’s, found the writer unresponsive in his hotel room on June 8.

Parts Unknown — in which the chef traveled around the world to try food in lesser known areas — premiered in April 2013. Bourdain was filming the show at the time of his death. His final episodes aired in June.

Bourdain took part in a death ritual in the last episode of his CNN series. “It is considered enlightening and therapeutic to think about death for a few minutes a day,” he said during a voiceover before adding: “Life is but a dream.”

According to Manhattan Surrogate’s Court documents obtained by Us Weekly on July 5, the bulk of Bourdain’s estate — worth up to $1.21 million — will be inherited by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane. Her mother and Bourdain’s estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, will act as executor of the estate.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

