His legacy lives on. Anthony Bourdain’s series, Parts Unknown, was nominated for six Emmys following his death.

The CNN show received nods on Thursday, July 12, in the following categories: Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is already an Emmy winner. The series previously won five awards — including Outstanding Informational Series or Special from 2013 until 2016 and Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming in 2013 — and has been nominated for a total of 31 statues.

Bourdain died of suicide in Kayersberg, France, at age 61. French chef Éric Ripert, a longtime friend of Bourdain’s, found the writer unresponsive in his hotel room on June 8.

Parts Unknown — in which the chef traveled around the world to try food in lesser known areas — premiered in April 2013. Bourdain was filming the show at the time of his death. His final episodes aired in June.

Bourdain took part in a death ritual in the last episode of his CNN series. “It is considered enlightening and therapeutic to think about death for a few minutes a day,” he said during a voiceover before adding: “Life is but a dream.”

According to Manhattan Surrogate’s Court documents obtained by Us Weekly on July 5, the bulk of Bourdain’s estate — worth up to $1.21 million — will be inherited by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane. Her mother and Bourdain’s estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, will act as executor of the estate.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

