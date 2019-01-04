Ariana Grande Releases 'Thank U, Next' Deleted Scenes: Watch

More music magic! Ariana Grande gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the “Thank U, Next” music video, which includes hilarious bloopers and must-see moments that didn’t make the cut in the final product.

The YouTube video starts with Grande, 25, and Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge pulling up to a mobile home in a Porsche. Coolidge, who reprised her role as Paulette in the music video, reluctantly gets out of the car to confront an ex with the help of the “Imagine” singer, who acts as her lawyer. After a little bit of persuasion, the 57-year-old actress finds her voice.

“Thank you, next,” she tells the man. “See you later, a—hole. You still look like s—t.”

Kris Jenner, who plays Amy Poehler’s Mean Girls character, makes an appearance with her own deleted scene in which she reflects on how her life was while she was “raising Ariana.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 63, told the woman sitting next to her,” I always told her that if a guy ever f—ks with her, she should just say, ‘Thank you, next.'”

Jenner then paid homage to Coach Carr’s iconic Mean Girls quote when she added, “And if she ever had sex without a condom, she would get chlamydia and die.”

The special look at the “Thank U, Next” video also featured appearances by YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, singer Troye Sivan, actress Stefanie Drummond and Grande’s Victorious costar Matt Bennett. “She’s gonna f—king slam me, I know it, “ Sivan, 23, said before the “God Is a Woman” musician pushed him up against a locker.

In December, James Corden spoofed “Thank U, Next” by creating a spinoff tune called “Thank U, Jeff,” which was a musical tribute to actor Jeff Goldblum.

“First saw him in The Fly / But his face was grotesque / Then he won independence from an alien mess,” the Late Late Show With James Corden host, 40, sang in the parody dedicated to Goldblum, 66. “And in Thor: Ragnarok, his performance was classic / But who could forget the hot doctor he played in Jurassic.”

