Reporting live! Ariana Grande puts her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, to work in a hilarious promotional video for her and Lady Gaga’s new song, “Rain on Me.”

The “Chromatica Weather Girls” promo, which dropped via YouTube on Tuesday, May 26, features the pop stars doing a spoof forecast for The Weather Channel. At first, they appear to be braving the rain while standing under umbrellas in remote locations. But then, the camera zooms out to reveal that it actually isn’t raining at all and people are simply spraying them with water instead. A woman holds a hose over Gaga, 34, while Grande, 26, enlists Gomez to simulate rain using a shower head.

“It was beautiful just yesterday, but oh wow, how things have changed! Today it is pouring rain. We are soaking wet,” the A Star Is Born actress says in a dramatic voice. “And while some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain.”

Quoting lyrics from the newly released track, the “Thank U, Next” singer continues, “Rain on me, tsunami. Water like misery, but the people are still going.” She later tells viewers, “It’ll be raining all summer, but we’ll surely be dancing as it does.”

At the end of the promo, Grande says, “Back to you, f–ker” with a deadpan expression as the camera cuts to Gaga once more.

Later on Tuesday, the Victorious alum shared a screenshot of her beau in the video on her Instagram Stories, adding emojis of a smiling face with hearts as well as a crying face.

The Grammy winners released “Rain on Me” on Friday, May 22, as the second single from the “Bad Romance” singer’s forthcoming album, Chromatica. The single dropped at midnight and the dance-heavy music video premiered that afternoon.

Grande’s romance with Gomez first made headlines in February after they were spotted making out at a Los Angeles bar. The following month, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were an item. The entertainer then included the real estate agent in her “Stuck With U” music video with Justin Bieber, which debuted earlier this month to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grande previously dated Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller and Pete Davidson.