Ariana Madix‘s boyfriend, Daniel Wai, got an interesting surprise on his way to visit her.

The personal trainer took to social media on Wednesday, August 30, to share United Airlines recommended he watch Vanderpump Rules on the flight. “Seriously @united,” he captioned a photo of James Kennedy via Instagram Story. “Wait should I watch?”

Wai conducted a poll on whether he should choose the hit Bravo series as his in-flight entertainment. The resounding response was yes, with 76 percent of voters showing their support. .

After landing in Los Angeles, Wai offered a glimpse at his date night with Madix, 38, which included a fancy dinner. Wai, who is from New York City, has made several trips to see Madix since they started their long-distance romance earlier this year.

The reality star’s personal life made headlines in March when she ended her nearly decade-long relationship with Tom Sandoval due to his affair with their costar Raquel Leviss. Madix subsequently sparked romance rumors with Wai when they attended Coachella with a group of friends one month later.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the pair were “just having fun” during the outing. “Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now as she is still healing from the relationship that just ended with Tom,” the insider explained, noting that Madix is “not looking” for commitment after her split from Sandoval, 41. “Part of her healing process was going to have a good time at Coachella and that is what she did.”

Sandoval, for his part, wished his ex-girlfriend luck with her love life. “Yes, I love that,” he told TMZ in April about Madix moving on with someone new. “Yes, I do [want her to find love again]. I really do.”

Madix has since discussed how her connection with Wai has evolved. “I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything,” she explained on Today in May. “I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it’s just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring.”

Earlier this month, the Something About Her cofounder said the duo make an effort to see each other often despite the distance.

“He’s a very grounding, calming, positive energy. He’s always trying to help with things. … He is someone who does bring a whole lot of happiness and really just calming, positive energy to my life, so I’m gonna keep him around,” Madix said on the Friday, August 25, episode of Scheana Shay‘s “Scheananigans” podcast. “It’s hard to predict — even just work-wise — what’s gonna come up in the next year or so.”

She continued: “I would love it if he moved out here [to L.A.], but he’s born and raised in New York, so I can understand how that would be a huge adjustment. His family is there, and I wouldn’t wanna take him away.”