Is Arie Luyendyk Jr. taking credit for Becca Kufrin becoming the next bachelorette? In an interview with Good Morning America, The Bachelor star explained why he wanted to show the unedited, raw video of his breakup with Becca, a decision that many in Bachelor Nation felt crossed a line.

“I really wanted everyone to know that this was on me. It was my fault, and I felt like filming that would let people know that, that if there were any questions on the breakup, that those would be squashed if they saw the breakup,” Arie, 36, explained to Michael Strahan on Wednesday, March 7.

However, he then added that he thought by showing the breakup, and how well Becca handled it, ABC would see that she’d be a great contender for The Bachelorette.

“Honestly, I wanted her that opportunity to be the potential bachelorette,” Arie admitted before talking about their interaction on the Tuesday, March 6, episode of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. “I hope I gave her that closure. I’m very happy for her. I’m happy that she’s going to be able to find her true love through the show.”

He also commented on the season and the backlash he’s received. “This ending obviously wasn’t perfect. I know it’s difficult for a lot of people to swallow but I’m happy,” he said, referencing his new relationship with Lauren Burnham, who he proposed to on the show. “It took a long, hard road to get here but I’m really solid in my relationship and we’ve been together since January and it’s going really well.”

Becca, meanwhile, was elated when Chris Harrison announced the news of her new gig. “I have some big shoes to fill, that’s for sure,” she told the audience. “I want to be the best damn bachelorette I can be. So I’m so excited. I want to find love. I want to meet so many amazing guys. I’m just ready to do this!” With that, Chris brought out her first five suitors.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!