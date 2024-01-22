Calling all punk girls and “sk8r bois” – Avril Lavigne is going on tour.

“Tour dates for 2024, baby!” wrote Lavigne, 39, on Monday, January 22, while announcing her Greatest Hits Tour via social media.

Lavigne will hit the road in May, playing the songs that turned her into a millennial superstar. “Perhaps some special requests?” she teased. “And, of course, all my friends are joining me!!!”

The “friends” lined up to support Lavigne represent her past, present, and future, including fellow Canadian rockers Simple Plan. “They toured with me on my very first tour, so it’s only fitting we are doing it again!” she wrote.

Emo veterans All Time Low will also play select dates of the Greatest Hits Tour. “My boys!” Lavigne gushed. “We’ve been friends for a while now and have talked about trying to tour together for years, so glad we finally get to do it for real!”

Additional openers include Girlfriends and Royal and the Serpent, who Lavigne described as “two of my favorite artists that I can’t wait to bring out with me.”

“This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who’s coming???? What songs do you want to hear???” Lavigne concluded, revealing that tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. “Make sure you are following me on TikTok or signed up for my email list to get first access to tickets.”

The 27-date tour starts on May 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, before heading down the West Coast. After a break in July, Lavigne’s tour resumes on the East Coast in August before concluding in mid-September in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Lavigne reflected on her career and the 20th anniversary of her debut album, 2002’s Let’s Go, when speaking with The Guardian in 2022. “I remember being at home and being 14 and thinking like: ‘I need to hurry up and get this music thing going!’” she said in the interview. “I was like: ‘I want to be doing this while I’m YOUNG!’”

Songs like “Complicated” and “Sk8r Boi” made her a superstar, and she recalled moving “out of my parents’ house and directly into a tour bus, not having any rules,” telling The Guardian, “I was like: ‘I can drink beer now and eat pizza every day,’ and I just got to hang out with my band and travel the world. It was crazy, but it was pretty special.”

Lavigne’s most recent album is 2022’s Love Sux, her seventh studio LP. The album was produced by Travis Barker, Goldfinger’s John Feldmann and Lavigne’s then-fiancé, Mod Sun. The project also featured appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.