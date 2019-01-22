Is Juan Pablo Galavis taking a page from his ex Andi Dorfman’s book? The former Bachelor may be writing a tell-all about the ABC series.

“Should I write a BOOK telling EVERYTHING about my experience on The Bachelor like EVERYBODY? Or its better if @fleissmeister INVITES me to a LIVE show to talk about it? Thoughts?” the former ABC star tweeted on Monday, January 21, tagging Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, who responded to the post with a thinking face emoji.

Should I write a BOOK telling EVERYTHING about my experience on The Bachelor like EVERYBODY? Or its better if @fleissmeister INVITES me to a LIVE show to talk about it? Thoughts? — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) January 21, 2019

After a Twitter user suggested Galavis do a YouTube special, he said he would consider a Netflix series.

“Interesting… How about a @netflix special 4 episode on The Bachelor real STORY… “ he wrote.

Galavis starred as the Bachelor during season 19 of the ABC dating series. After Dorfman, 31, left the show because she felt like Galavis wasn’t making an effort to get to know her, she went on to star as the 10th Bachelorette. Dorfman accepted a proposal from Josh Murray during the 2014 finale, but the twosome split nine months later. Murray, 34, “liked” Galavis’s tweet about his potential book on Monday.

While it’s unclear what prompted Galavis’s tweet, Dorfman detailed her Bachelor and Bachelorette experience in her 2016 memoir, It’s Not Okay — a play on Galavis’ catchphrase, “It’s OK.” In her book, the former assistant district attorney claimed the former athlete made her watch his soccer highlights in the fantasy suites. Dorfman also alleged in the book that her relationship with Murray was verbally abusive, which he denied.

More recently, Dorfman and Murray made headlines after the former baseball player compared her to the devil during the season 23 premiere of The Bachelor on January 7. He later apologized.

Galavis, for his part, split with winner Nikki Ferrell in 2014. He married Osmariel Villalobos in August 2017. Galavis, who has a 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his life after the show last month.

“The best part [of married life] is having someone you count on, Osmariel has been great in my life, she understands my job and supports it 100 percent,” he told Us. “My daughter is doing great, she is 9 and looking like a 13 year-old-girl, which kind of scares me. She loves singing and dancing, so I think that’s what she is going to do when she grows up, and her voice is not that bad. She is also in tennis, so for now [I’m] letting her do what she likes and then she will take her path.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!