Southern belle! Peter Weber gave his first impression rose to Hannah Ann Sluss during the season premiere of The Bachelor on Monday, January 6.

Hannah Ann, 23, raised eyebrows inside the Bachelor mansion and on social media when she interrupted Peter, 28, not once, not twice, but three times during his conversations with other women. The pilot was flattered, but the other contestants were less than thrilled that Hannah Ann was hogging all of Peter’s time.

Peter was especially taken by Hannah Ann after she gave him a painting of the Rocky Mountains that she made with her father. The pair bonded over their shared family values — and ultimately shared a kiss.

Below, Us Weekly rounds up five things to know about the season 24 front-runner.

1. She Is a Model

Hannah Ann’s biography on the Bachelor website describes her as “a talented painter [who] loves to dabble in interior decorating when she’s not slaying it in front of the camera as a model.”

2. She Has Ties to Bachelor Nation

The brunette beauty starred in the music video for country singer Chris Lane’s 2018 single “I Don’t Know About You.” Lane is married to Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell. Additionally, Hannah Ann is friends with Hannah Godwin and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who were finalists on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. Host Chris Harrison previously revealed that Hannah, 24, pushed Hannah Ann to apply for the show.

3. She Is From Tennessee

Hannah Ann was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. She still lives with her parents, and their house is “decorated with artwork that she painted,” according to her bio.

4. She Has Had Plastic Surgery

The Breazeale Clinic in Knoxville, Tennessee, shared a video on Instagram in December 2018 of Hannah Ann discussing her experience with breast augmentation surgery. “I wanted it to just be a gradual transition into looking more like a woman,” she said in the clip.

5. She Has Been in a Long-Term Relationship

Hannah Ann dated a man named Ben Taylor for at least four years. She last posted about him on Facebook in December 2017, writing, “4th Christmas together.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.