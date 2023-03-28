Still going strong? After handing out his final rose, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar gave an update on their relationship — revealing that they are moving in together in Austin this summer.

“When I saw her at the last chance date, I saw her and I thought to myself, ‘It’s you. It’s always been you. And I want to spend the rest of my life with this woman,’” Zach, 26, said during the live finale of The Bachelor on Monday, March 27. “Obviously [because of the] show, I had to wait it out a little bit, couldn’t say anything, but yeah, I just knew she was my one.”

When asked about wedding planning, the couple revealed that they are planning for 2025 after having time to enjoy “the little things.”

Earlier on Monday, fans watched the pair get engaged after he ended his relationship with Gabi Elnicki. Zach’s romance with the 25-year-old account executive reached a breaking point after they had sex in the fantasy suite despite the lead’s plans not to sleep with anyone on the show. After their overnight, Zach told Gabi he was falling in love with her while also informing her that he wanted to clue Kaity in on what happened.

During After the Final Rose, Jesse Palmer asked the couple about Zach sleeping with Gabi.

“It was definitely a tough episode to watch back, I’m not going to sugarcoat that by any means. Am I ever going to watch that episode again? No, definitely not,” Kaity said. “But you know what? Zach and I have amazing communication. We pride ourselves on that. We just have phenomenal communication and loyalty to each other, and we came out stronger, and that is all I could have ever wanted in that situation.”

Kaity previously made her support for Gabi clear, taking to Instagram after the March 20 episode to support her fellow finalist.

“Beyond grateful for this incredible [woman] and our friendship,” Kaity wrote. “Thank you for always lighting up a room with your beautiful, [quirky] personality! You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around! Thank you for always being YOU! Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out. Keep sprinkling sunshine.”

The Bachelor franchise will return with season 20 of The Bachelorette — starring Charity Lawson — on ABC Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m ET.