Buckle up, Bachelor Nation! ABC announced a new The Bachelor spinoff centered around senior singles looking for will air this fall.

Titled The Golden Bachelor, the series will showcase “a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” according to the network’s press release shares with Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 16. “One hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

Just like the show’s leading man — who has yet to be announced — The Golden Bachelor’s contestants are ready to find a “spark that ignited a future full of endless possibilities,” the description continues. “In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

News of the series may not come as a surprise to viewers of The Bachelor franchise. Many recent episodes of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have featured casting calls for older romantic hopefuls to apply for an untitled senior spinoff. Though the show comes as one of ABC’s 2023 fall TV lineup announcements, the exact premiere date has not been revealed.

Bachelor in Paradise will also return this fall for its ninth season. A new batch of Bachelor Nation fan-favorite contestants will head to the Playa Escondida beach resort in Sayulita, Mexico, with the hopes of finding the romance they didn’t get on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Jesse Palmer will return for his second season as host.

Season 8 of Paradise ended with two couples getting engaged — Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo and Brandon Jones and Serene Russell. While the season was airing on TV, Victoria, 29, was spotted hanging out with Bachelorette alum Greg Grippo, leaving fans to question her future with Johnny, 26.

They called it quits not long after filming concluded as Johnny accused his former fiancée of cheating with her now-boyfriend, Greg, 27, during the show’s season 8 finale. “It sucked, for sure. It just kind of made me believe that anything she said didn’t hold weight anymore, and I had my suspicions and I kind of thought that there was always something going on,” Johnny exclusively told Us in November 2022. “And then it just makes you think, ‘When did it start?’ It’s a weird feeling.”

Despite being one of the strongest couples on the beach, Brandon, 26, and Serene, 27, have also broken things off. “After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement,” the pair wrote via a joint Instagram post on May 8. “We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye.

The statement continued: “This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, a there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals.”

Their breakup announcement came several months after they told Us that they planned to tie the knot in 2024. “We’re thinking about, like, time of year and all of that,” Serene said in November 2022. “But we’re still in the stages of being super excited for where we’re at.”

The return of scripted programs on ABC’s fall schedule are TBD as the writer’s strike continues.