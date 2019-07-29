



Hannah Brown is beaming ahead of The Bachelorette finale. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a lengthy post about her time on the ABC reality show and thanked all the producers who helped her every step of the way.

“These brave souls have been through it y’all. they seen the breakdowns, the meltdowns, the breakthroughs and witnessed ‘beast mode’ that could never be aired on national television. I was challenging. Somehow, these people still love me and root for my happiness,” she captioned her Instagram, which included 10 photos of her with different ABC producers.

She also pointed out that, despite any rumors about producers, this team focused on making sure to broadcast Brown’s real personality — not just the entertaining story lines.

“I’m thankful they always tried to put the human Hannah, not the Bachelorette Hannah first. I’ve learned so so much and I’m so thankful for this group of humans who challenged me, encouraged me, and gave me the opportunities to grow into the woman I always have been—and to be really proud of THAT girl,” the former pageant queen continued. “Thanks for seeing more in me than a people pleasing, southern belle with a goofy smile plastered on her face. She gone.”

She ended her post with an apology. “I also should say I’m sorry for making y’all cry sometimes with my fury, and for always being late,” she wrote. “However it was kinda fun right? — You’ll miss me.”

The tears will continue on the Monday, July 29, episode of The Bachelorette — part one of the finale — when Brown will send one of her final three home: Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber or Jed Wyatt. The following night, if the show follows suit to the usual format, she will make her choice and may just get engaged.

The Bachelorette two-night finale begins on ABC Monday, July 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

