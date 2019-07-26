



As fans count down the days until The Bachelorette season 15’s two-night finale, Hannah Brown is showing off behind-the-scenes footage from her televised love journey, including the funny way she dealt with the stress of filming.

“When i got overwhelmed and didn’t like people, i had 10 minute stare-at-wall breaks,” Hannah, 24, wrote on Friday, July 26, captioning an Instagram Stories photo of herself facing a corner of a hotel room.

Tagging three producers of the ABC dating show, Hannah added, “I was always a bundle of joy right?” She later posted two more snapshots of her staring-at-the-wall breaks.

The Alabama native shared more behind-the-scenes moments from the filming of the season, including a video of herself wiping out on a roller derby rink and a clip of herself singing Queen’s “We Will Rock You” in the backseat of a car. “How I got ready for my dates,” she wrote. “This should surprise no one.”

Hannah might have employed the staring-at-the-wall technique on Monday, July 22, after her mother weighed in on the Bachelorette: Men Tell All special.

After recent castoff Luke Parker told Chris Harrison he was originally the frontrunner of season 15 — claiming he had the competition “in the bag” — Susannah Brown took her disgust to Instagram.

“In the bag!!!” the Bachelorette’s mom wrote. “You would not have made it pass [sic] me you are a Ass!!!”

Hannah commented on the post, writing, “Mother. Delete. And never use social media again.”

“I love you though (and you’re right),” the ABC star added.

Three contestants remain in season 15: general contractor Tyler Cameron, pilot Peter Weber, and singer-songwriter Jed Wyatt.

The Bachelorette’s two-night finale begins on ABC Monday, July 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

