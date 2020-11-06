Her journey begins! Tayshia Adams sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for her first TV interview since officially being announced as the Bachelorette.

After Clare Crawley dumped her remaining 16 contestants and got engaged to Dale Moss on the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette, the former phlebotomist, 30, arrived at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, to take over.

Adams said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday that producers called her “sometime in the summer” and told her that she only had 48 hours to get to the resort.

“As soon as I got the phone call, I said I have to do three things,” she recalled. “Number one, I have to go run a mile because I just ate two doughnuts. Number two, I have to go scream into a pillow because what the hell just happened? And number three, I had to call my mom, and that’s exactly what I did. … My mom has learned. This is not her first rodeo. So when I say keep a secret, she can keep a secret.”

By that point, Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, had already left to start their life away from the cameras, so Adams was not able to get any pointers from the hairstylist.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t speak,” she told Kimmel, 52. “I mean, she had just gotten engaged, so there was a lot going on. I wish we would’ve so she could’ve thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two.”

The Newport Beach, California, native confirmed that she moved into the El Presidente suite at La Quinta — the same room where Crawley and the former football player “made sweet love” before leaving, as the late-night host put it.

“When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, God,’” Adams quipped about watching the scene in which the couple got intimate. “Good thing I saged the place. We got some good juju in there. Everything was good to go.”

After Crawley began filming the ABC reality dating series in July, Us Weekly confirmed that she left within the first two weeks of production because she had found love with Moss. Us then broke the news that Adams would complete the season.

“All I know is that … I had a busy summer,” she teased on the “Clickbait” podcast hours before Thursday’s episode. “Apparently we’re gonna get a new Bachelorette. I’m excited to see who steps out that limo!”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.