Bachelorette

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Reacts to Moving Into Room Where Clare Crawley and Dale Moss ‘Made Sweet Love’

By

Her journey begins! Tayshia Adams sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for her first TV interview since officially being announced as the Bachelorette.

Tayshia Adams’ Dating History

Read article

After Clare Crawley dumped her remaining 16 contestants and got engaged to Dale Moss on the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette, the former phlebotomist, 30, arrived at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, to take over.

Adams said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday that producers called her “sometime in the summer” and told her that she only had 48 hours to get to the resort.

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Reacts to Moving Into Room Where Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Made Sweet Love
Tayshia Adams, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Shutterstock; ABC; Shutterstock

“As soon as I got the phone call, I said I have to do three things,” she recalled. “Number one, I have to go run a mile because I just ate two doughnuts. Number two, I have to go scream into a pillow because what the hell just happened? And number three, I had to call my mom, and that’s exactly what I did. … My mom has learned. This is not her first rodeo. So when I say keep a secret, she can keep a secret.”

Everything We Know About ‘Bachelorette’ Season 16

Read article

By that point, Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, had already left to start their life away from the cameras, so Adams was not able to get any pointers from the hairstylist.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t speak,” she told Kimmel, 52. “I mean, she had just gotten engaged, so there was a lot going on. I wish we would’ve so she could’ve thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two.”

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Reacts to Moving Into Room Where Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Made Sweet Love Proposal
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Newport Beach, California, native confirmed that she moved into the El Presidente suite at La Quinta — the same room where Crawley and the former football player “made sweet love” before leaving, as the late-night host put it.

“When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, God,’” Adams quipped about watching the scene in which the couple got intimate. “Good thing I saged the place. We got some good juju in there. Everything was good to go.”

Everything Clare Crawley Has Said About ‘Bachelorette’ Switch-Up

Read article

After Crawley began filming the ABC reality dating series in July, Us Weekly confirmed that she left within the first two weeks of production because she had found love with Moss. Us then broke the news that Adams would complete the season.

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Reacts to Moving Into Room Where Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Made Sweet Love Red Dress
Tayshia Adams ABC/Kwaku Alston

“All I know is that … I had a busy summer,” she teased on the “Clickbait” podcast hours before Thursday’s episode. “Apparently we’re gonna get a new Bachelorette. I’m excited to see who steps out that limo!”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!