Ben Higgins wants Matt James to find his happily ever after on The Bachelor. That said, the former lead is not loving season 25 so far.

“I think his season in general has been a little frustrating in a sense of I really am rooting for Matt and I’m rooting for some of these girls, and right now there’s no stories that I’m invested into,” the Alone in Plain Sight author, 31, said on the Thursday, January 28, episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “There’s no relationships that I’m that into right now. I don’t know where this is going.”

Higgins noted that the drama between James’ contestants “has far exceeded the story,” and while he remains hopeful that “that will change,” he is not convinced that the real estate broker, 29, knew what he was getting into before going on reality TV. (Unlike past leads, James never appeared on any shows within the Bachelor franchise before his season began.)

“I think he has no clue what’s going on right now,” the Indiana native told Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile. “I think when you’re on the show prior, you probably just assume that something is going on in the house. You’re just like, ‘Yeah, at this point, we’re four weeks in. There’s definitely drama there. Not everybody is getting along.’ And you start to … maybe not ask directly, but you pick and prod. Like, ‘How’s life going in the house? Are you OK? Who doesn’t like each other? Who are you friends with?’ That’s a question I asked a lot. ‘Who are your best friends in the house?’ And if they’re like, ‘Well, I don’t really get along with [anyone],’ you’re like, ‘Well, that seems weird.’”

Higgins explained that he does not think James knows “to ask those questions,” which is why the cast’s drama with one another has bulldozed over the North Carolina native’s journey to finding The One.

“I think he is so unaware of it that he’s just kind of walking through this, trying to do the best he can,” the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost theorized. “And so, as a result, we’re not getting rid of the drama.”

Higgins appeared on the Monday, January 25, episode of The Bachelor to host a fun-filled obstacle course group date. Later on, however, Anna Redman stirred up drama by accusing new cast member Brittany Galvin of being an “escort,” which the model, 23, repeatedly denied. The episode ended with Katie Thurston urging James to put an end to the allegations that had been circling among the women.

Higgins, who led season 20 of the ABC reality dating series, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday that he had chatted with James before the group date to share some advice.

“He’s the first Black Bachelor, and he’s going to do an incredible job post-show with everything he does, but it is a weight that he’s carrying,” the Bachelorette alum said. “I just want to reinforce it in him that he is incredible, that he was chosen because of who he is and the person that he is. He’s a great dude.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.