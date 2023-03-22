Setting the record straight. Viewers of The Bachelor interpreted one of Kaity Biggar‘s recent comments to costar Gabi Elnicki as a dig, but the Canada native ensured fans that wasn’t the case.

“Gabi and I are very close friends,” the travel nurse, 28, wrote in a since-deleted TikTok comment, weighing in on a clip from the Monday, March 20, episode of the ABC dating show. “The entirety of the conversation was not shown. So please take a step back and realize that.”

The Texas resident was referring to her conversation with Gabi, 25, after the rose ceremony during Monday’s episode. Ahead of fantasy suites, Zach Shallcross told the remaining women — Gabi, Kaity and Ariel Frenkel — that he didn’t want to have sex during their nights alone. As viewers saw, however, he ultimately did get intimate with Gabi and told Kaity about it during their one-on-one time.

“I know you were the only one,” Kaity whispered to Gabi after Zach, 26, eliminated Ariel, 28. The Vermont native replied, “I feel like I’m wearing, like, an ‘A’ on my chest. F–king scarlet letter over here.”

Kaity assured her friend that it wasn’t so bad, saying, “Oh, my God, stop, no.”

After the episode aired, however, some Bachelor Nation fans thought Kaity’s comments were shady, with many social media users accusing her of trying to stir up drama between Zach and Gabi ahead of the season finale.

Kaity, however, reiterated her respect for Gabi in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 22, alongside a video of the pair splashing around a hot tub during a previous episode of The Bachelor.

“Beyond grateful for this incredible [woman] and our friendship,” Kaity wrote. “Thank you for always lighting up a room with your beautiful, [quirky] personality! You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around! Thank you for always being YOU! Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out. Keep sprinkling sunshine.” The reality star added the hashtag “#TeamZaity.”

Gabi, for her part, confirmed that she was deleting negative comments from her Instagram page following the dramatic episode. “Yes I am,” the account executive wrote in response to a commenter who called her out for removing messages on a post about her trip to the Houston rodeo. “Because I don’t need negativity and hate on my page. It’s so unnecessary and unkind. There is NO reason to put others down, get off my page if you don’t like me.”

Zach’s final choice will be revealed during the Monday, March 27, episode of The Bachelor, but in the meantime, some viewers are wondering why he bothered to make such a big deal about no sex in the fantasy suites.

“OK we’re watching this Bachelor episode and Zach is going around telling everybody that, you know, he’s not going to have sex with anybody during sex week,” Wells Adams said in his Instagram Story after the episode aired. “And I figured out why it’s weird. It’s weird because it’s something that he doesn’t need to do on camera.”

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, continued: “There’s the moment when they close the door and the cameras go away and he can be like, ‘Hey, listen, I just don’t want to have sex with anybody cuz I don’t want to make things awkward.’ No, it’s awkward because you’re telling everybody on camera!”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.