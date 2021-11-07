Truly herself. Madison Prewett made it her mission to not let The Bachelor change her, but there are still things about her portrayal on the show that have led to misconceptions.

“People always tell me they thought I would be shy and more quiet and, ‘You’re just, like, a sweet little girl from Alabama,’ and I am loud, I’m outgoing, I’m passionate, I’m competitive,” the 25-year-old star exclusively told Us Weekly during a recent “Bachelor Confessions” episode. “I feel like a lot of people would say they didn’t get to see that side of me as much, which is totally fine. But other than that, I honestly feel like everyone got to really see my heart and really got to see what I’m about, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Prewett noted that the producers on the show did allow her to let her individuality shine, such as when she wore sneakers during rose ceremonies.

“There’s no pressure. You get to do whatever you want to do, you get to wear whatever you want to wear,” she revealed. “I wore sneakers the very first night and I’m very glad that I made that move because it was a long night. I’m glad that I chose the sneaker route. All the girls were jealous. They were like, ‘Dang it. We should have done that. We should have made that call.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I was smart in this moment.’”

The season 24 alum and her costars had a fashion snafu in Costa Rica when their luggage got lost, though. “We were just in our same clothes for, like, two days,” she divulged. “It was funny because when [Bachelor] Peter [Weber] showed up and we were doing some filming, we all smelled so bad. We were not cute. I mean, we got some things together and thankfully people went to the store and we got some soaps — we were taken care of, for sure. But we didn’t have our clothes and our own makeup and things like that because our luggage got lost. So it was a wild two days in the middle of the rainforest.”

The Made for This Moment author left season 24 early, but Weber, 30, tried to reconnect with her after he broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss. Prewett and the pilot ultimately decided not to pursue a relationship in March 2020 after the finale aired.

Although Prewett did not find love, she is satisfied with how her journey turned out. “I can honestly say throughout that entire Bachelor experience, I was 100 percent myself,” she told Us. “When the competitive moments came out, they came out. When my very bold moments and courageous moments and me vocalizing things came out, they came out. In the moments where I bit my tongue and I held back, I was just fully myself, really just being led by peace, but also just staying true to who I am throughout that entire experience, so I don’t have any regrets.”

For more of Prewett’s Bachelor confessions, watch the exclusive video above.