No hard feelings! Bachelor season 24 alums Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett reunited for a girls’ night out months after their respective breakups with Peter Weber.

Sluss and Prewett, both 24, met up for a sunset picnic in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 7, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former beauty pageant contestant posted a video from their casual outing to her Instagram Stories, writing “date night” and tagging her former costar’s handle.

“Date night! Guess who I’m with?” Sluss said as her video panned over food and eventually made its way to an excited Prewett, who said, “Surprise!”

On Prewett’s Instagram Stories, she shared a video of the view from the duo’s hangout spot. The brief clip was set to Harry Styles’ hit “Watermelon Sugar.”

Sluss shared another video of the events that transpired thereafter. The duo baked several desserts together, including homemade cookies and cinnamon bread. The pair concluded the evening by lounging in front of the television.

“Night time cuddles & cookies … and more desserts to come,” Sluss captioned a photo of Prewett, who was seen happily posing in front of a TV.

Sluss and Prewett both competed for Weber, 28, on season 24 of The Bachelor. In the two-part finale that aired in March, it was revealed that the pilot got engaged to Sluss but they ultimately broke things off.

Meanwhile, Weber and Prewett decided during the live portion of the finale episode that they would give love another try. Us confirmed days later that the pair opted to part ways instead.

In the month that followed, Sluss and Prewett reunited for a chat via Instagram Live. Though the ladies refrained from discussing Weber, they did discuss how they bonded over their families while filming the ABC show.

On April 28, Us Weekly broke the news that Weber had moved on with Kelley Flanagan — another one of his Bachelor contenders. The lovebirds made their romance Instagram official on May 2.

A source told Us that “all of their friends and family are so happy for them.”

Scroll down to see photos from Sluss and Prewett’s date night.