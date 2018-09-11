New blood in NYC! Barbara Kavovit is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City season 11, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Kavovit, who runs an on-the-go bag business called DIYva, is friends with longtime cast member Luann de Lesseps. The two women recently stepped out together at the Bluebird London grand opening party in NYC on September 5.

Fans may also remember Kavovit’s off-camera conversation with Carole Radziwill about de Lesseps’ relationship with her then-fiancé, Tom D’Agostino Jr., during season 9 of RHONY. While Kavovit did not appear on the episode, which aired in May 2017, Radziwill’s mic picked up their conversation at a mutual friends’ holiday party.

“I think she has something to prove,” Kavovit told Radziwill at the time about de Lesseps’ upcoming New Years Eve nuptials. “She’d rather go through with it and get divorced than call it off.”

According to reports, Kavovit tried to prevent Bravo from airing her conversation with Radziwill at the time. De Lesseps, meanwhile, did split from D’Agostino Jr. after only seven months of marriage in August 2017.

Kavovit may be a full-time cast member, per the source, but it’s too early to tell. News of her casting comes two months after Radziwill left the show following six seasons as a full-time cast member. While her former bestie Bethenny Frankel implied that she was fired, the former journalist stood by her claims that she made the decision to exit the series.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on July 25. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy.”

Bravo did not respond to Us Weekly‘s request for a comment.

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to return to Bravo in 2019.

