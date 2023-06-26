Have the “official” Bachelor Nation podcasts handed out their final roses? Becca Kufrin has announced she will not be returning to “Bachelor Happy Hour” amid speculation that the show has been canceled altogether.

“I’ve actually received quite a bit of DMs regarding ‘Happy Hour.’ It’s obviously been a while since there’s been any recordings or since I’ve even talked about it,” the 33-year-old season 14 Bachelorette, who is pregnant with her and fiancé Thomas Jacobs‘ first child, said on Sunday, June 25, via Instagram Stories. “It’s just time for some different things, but I will be forever so grateful and thankful for all of the fans and listeners out there.”

Becca didn’t directly address whether the podcast would be back in any capacity with different hosts ahead of Charity Lawson’s premiere on Monday, June 26.

“I worked on ‘Happy Hour’ for three plus years — through COVID, through some crazy life transitions and big moves and touring,” she continued. “It got me through all for that. I couldn’t have done it without all of you incredible listeners, so thank you for tuning in and standing by me and for all of the support throughout the years. It means the world.”

Warner Bros. launched “Bachelor Happy Hour” with ex-Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky in 2019. After the season 6 star’s departure later that year, Becca joined the season 13 lead. Upon Rachel’s exit in 2021, season 18 Michelle Young became Becca’s cohost. Following their completion of covering Zach Shallcross’ season 27 of The Bachelor in March, the podcast feed began running “look back” episodes.

The franchise’s “official” podcasts also included “Talking It Out” and “Clickbait.” While Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson recorded their final episode of “Talking It Out” in November 2022, Joe Amabile hosted a solo episode of “Clickbait” in May. Months earlier, his cohost Natasha Parker announced she would no longer be part of the show.

“Recently, in the last six months, I’ve just seen some different things happening in this franchise that — for me to be this love and light that I try to put out into the world … sometimes, being a part of this franchise, it’s hard to continue that and to be that,” she said in a statement in January.

Us reached out to Warner Bros. for comment regarding the status of “Bachelor Happy Hour” and “Clickbait.”

