Many wish their exes well after a breakup. The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez is not one of those people when it comes to Arie Luyendyk. Jr. The 22-year-old contestant has been very vocal since she was eliminated from Arie’s season and in a new interview, she revealed that she can’t see Arie and his new fiancée, Lauren Burnham, working out.

“I just think that even if they were to stay together for the rest of their lives, I think he would certainly cheat on her without a doubt,” Bekah told Access Hollywood in an interview published on Tuesday, March 6. “I can’t speak for Lauren, but I don’t that Arie is capable of having a monogamous, serious relationship … really don’t think that he’s mature enough to handle a real committed relationship. He’s impulsive and he doesn’t think through his actions.” (Arie first proposed to Becca Kufrin on The Bachelor finale only to breakup with her a month later and reunite with his runner-up, Lauren B.)

During the Tuesday, March 7, episode of After the Final Rose, Bekah didn’t hold back either. “I think that he is just not a genuine person … I think he’s an incredibly manipulative person. It’s ridiculous,” she told Chris Harrison. “I hope that Lauren gets out of that as soon as possible.”

During Monday’s finale, Bekah also took to Twitter to reveal that Arie had direct messaged her on Instagram — something she felt was out of line.

“Everyone’s been like, ‘He was just being friendly, it was obvious that it was all light hearted,’ but this is while the show is airing and while our relationship is playing back,” she told Access. “He cried when I left. We had a serious connection and I don’t think it’s appropriate to be messaging me. I guarantee if he was with Lauren, that Lauren didn’t know about it.”

