Below Deck Mediterranean guest Trishelle Cannatella opened up about her past career as a Playboy model.

During the Monday, July 8, episode of the hit Bravo series, viewers saw a conversation between the guests where Marsha Doll asked the others whether they have “ever seen” Trishelle’s photos from her time at Playboy.

“I’m definitely not ashamed of it because I looked good,” Trishelle, 44, replied. The reality star previously posed nude for Playboy magazine and the online Playboy Cyber Club. She also appeared in a Playboy DVD before transitioning to competition shows.

Trishelle went on to praise her body, adding, “My boobies are generational.”

Before Trishelle made an appearance as a guest on Below Deck Med, she became a regular on unscripted TV shows such as The Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge. She also appeared on The Surreal Life, Kill Reality, Punk’d and Fear Factor.

Trishelle notably was a contestant on season 2 of The Traitors, which she ended up winning alongside The Challenge costar Chris “CT” Tamburello. Despite the major accolade, chief stew Aesha Scott admitted she had no clue who Trishelle or her friends were when they joined the boat.

“I can’t fangirl if I don’t know them,” Aesha joked during the July 1 episode when Captain Sandy Yawn name-dropped Trishelle, Marsha and Brittany Brower from America’s Next Top Model.

Once Aesha actually met the group, she was even more certain that she had no clue who they were, adding, “I don’t watch a lot of TV so I am probably the last person who is going to recognize these girls.”

Monday’s episode also featured plenty of drama between the crew as Ellie Dubaich and Bri Muller faced off due to their mutual interest in Joe Bradley. Ellie initially showed interest in Joe, but he ultimately made out with Bri on a recent crew night out. This led to the stews getting into an argument, which ended with Bri sleeping on the floor of Joe and Nathan Gallagher‘s room.

Aesha told Bri she had to sleep in her own cabin and convinced her interior team to mend their issues. Before the episode aired, Ellie teased that Bravo fans should expect the love triangle to get worse.

“Things are about to get messy. If the viewers think they’ve already seen the biggest drama you have, this biscuit has not even hit the oven yet,” Ellie told Us Weekly in June. “We’re just preheating. It’s about to get crazy in the mud.”

Ellie said watching the show gave her a clearer picture on what went wrong, noting, “There was a bit of miscommunication in the very beginning because Bri was attracted to him — but she never really vocalized that to me. I felt like I made it a bit more obvious to her in some of our conversations we had.”

According to Ellie, Joe was most to blame in the situation.

“Yes, 100 percent [he is at fault],” Ellie shared. “After a while, I realized that it might’ve been Joe who was playing both parties. Because even watching just episode 2 where he was kind of going back and forth, I didn’t really realize the extent to which he was leading her on.”

She concluded: “Because all the stories that came back to me was more like, ‘Oh, Bri is interested in Joe. He’s not really interested in her. He wants you.’ It was more like, ‘Oh, she was throwing herself at him.’ But then I realized actually it might’ve been him who was instigating it as well.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.