Between an awkward fight with the provisioner and getting insulted by a guest, Below Deck‘s Jared Woodin is visibly struggling on the boat.

During a new episode, which aired on Monday, March 4, Jared started the charter off on a rocky note with a call to the provisioner. Jared initially sent a text message asking for blue and white deck towels, which the provisioner called a “tough” request.

One day before the charter, Jared got back on the phone with the provisioner for an update on the “state” of the towels. In response, the woman informed Jared that they weren’t able to track down the items.

“We cannot get towels on the island [Grenada] very easily. Especially the model that you are asking for and in a specific color,” she said, to which Jared fired back, “I just need towels. There have to be towels on this island. White or blue.”

The offscreen provisioner didn’t take kindly to Jared‘s response.

“Listen, if you are a little bit more professional and cordial in your tone, I think it will go across better,” she noted. “Because I feel like we’re having a little fight on the phone here. I’m here to help you.”

Jared apologized to the provisioner but ultimately wasn’t able to get the towels. In a confessional, Ben Willoughby called the bosun a “f—king d—khead” after witnessing Jared’s back and forth on the phone call.

Later in the episode, Jared got emotional when a drunk guest told him it was a good thing he was attractive because he had “nothing else going” for him.

“The guest’s comment brings me back to the way I felt as a child and being told I f—ked something up. Back to not being good enough,” Jared told cameras before starting to cry on the boat. “I tend to put myself down a lot. It is the way I feel about my self worth.”

In the sneak peek for the March 11 episode, its revealed that Jared’s future on the boat will be called into question when Captain Kerry Titheradge walks in on a tense conversation between him and Kyle Stillie. The captain previously attempted to help Jared after noticing how his mental health had deteriorated.

“I really care about where Jared is at and I can see that he is not in a good place. He is going through a tough spot but he is the head of a department,” Kerry said in a confessional on Monday’s episode. “You can’t have your head in the clouds or somewhere else. It affects your safety and the safety of the guests. You have to be focused on the job.”

Jared told Kerry that most of his stress came from not being able to contact his daughter.

“I only get two times a week to talk to my daughter. I’m in jeopardy of losing all communication if I do not adhere and stick to the schedule that I have,” Jared, who shares the young child with his ex, explained. “I’m trying to build trust again. It is super important to me that I maintain consistency.”

Jared, who has never met his child before, explained how important it was for him, adding, “Last night was particularly difficult for me. It was very emotional because Tuesdays and Fridays are the days I am supposed to speak with my daughter. And not having phone service — I was not able to speak with my daughter. It is real.”

Kerry, meanwhile, offered resources to Jared. “At any point if you need to call someone, then come and see me. All that stuff that you have going on, work through it but you are the boson on the boat,” the captain added. “You have to hold yourself to a higher level.”

Before season 11 premiered on Bravo, Kerry exclusively told Us Weekly that not all the cast will last.

“I think we may have reached the record of firings this season,” he teased to Us in February before weighing in on Jared and Ben’s tension. “It’s a bit of a power struggle there with Jared and Ben. I didn’t realize how bad it was until that first episode.”

Below Deck season 11 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.