Aesha Scott‘s upcoming wedding is the perfect setting for a Below Deck reunion — but not everyone in the franchise will be getting an invite.

During the Monday, July 29, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Aesha revealed which former costars she wanted there for her big day — and which won’t make the cut.

“There’s too many to name,” Aesha said before immediately naming Captain Sandy Yawn, who was also a guest on WWHL. In addition to her boss, Aesha name-dropped Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher from season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean as well.

Aesha also mentioned Tzarina Mace-Ralph, who worked with her on season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

When it comes to people who won’t be in attendance, Aesha only brought up infamous Below Deck Med chef Mila Kolomeitseva for now.

“I will get her to do the catering,” Aesha quipped about the negative response Mila received for her food from guests and crew members alike.

Aesha joined Below Deck Med during season 4 in 2019 and worked as a second stew under Hannah Ferrier’s reign. She became the chief stew alongside Captain Jason Chambers on Below Deck Down Under for the first two seasons of the spinoff from 2022 to 2023 before returning to her Below Deck Med roots as the chief stew.

Before season 9 premiered earlier this year, Us Weekly broke the news about Aesha’s engagement to Scott “Scotty” Dobson. The couple met in high school in their native New Zealand and reconnected a decade later.

“We talked about marriage very early on. But the biggest thing is I wanted it to be a surprise. I don’t want to expect it at all. I did not suspect a thing,” Aesha told Us in June. “We want to do a long engagement. We want to [get married] in the New Zealand summer and not this summer but next summer. We’ve got a lot of family and friends here so we want to give everyone a chance to save up enough money to turn it into a proper holiday. You can’t go to New Zealand for four days.”

Aesha reflected on some important lessons she learned about sustaining a long-term relationship.

“We’re just very fortunate in the sense that we are both very independent, and it helps as well that we have complete trust,” she told Us at the time. “We’re so stable that we know with every ounce of our being that once we are finished with the thing that we’re doing, we’ll be going back to that person and it will just carry on normal.”

Aesha concluded: “I actually love having the balance of going and doing my own thing and being completely alone and then coming back and having couple time. If I was with someone all the time, I’d go a bit crazy because I just love going off and he’s the same.”

The chief stew isn’t the only one to tie the knot in the franchise recently. Captain Sandy exchanged vows with Leah Shafer in May. The nuptials featured some familiar faces from Below Deck, including Aesha, Kate Chastain, executive producer Nadine Rajabi and Vice President of Current Production for Bravo Josh Brown.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.