Below Deck’s Barbie Pascual Thought Fraser Olender Wanted Her Fired Before They Fixed Their Issues (Exclusive)

By

Below Deck‘s Barbie Pascual and Fraser Olender are in a better place in their friendship — but it took many ups and downs to get there.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, February 29, Barbie reflected on her “complicated” working relationship with Fraser, which they have since been able to resolve.

“For sure [he wanted me fired during season 10]. Yeah, because we had talked about it,” she recalled. “We spoke [on the show]. I told him, ‘OK, I’m not happy, but I’ll work on my attitude.’ We had a conversation and from there, he gave me no time to show him [any progress].”

After running into several issues with his stews in the past, season 11 of Below Deck has shown Fraser taking a different approach as chief steward. His attempts to run the interior team differently caused Fraser to end up at odds with Barbie. He mentioned the issues to Captain Kerry Titheradge, who suggested Fraser not give up on Barbie.

“[Fraser] wanted me out. I’m so thankful to [Captain Kerry] because I really am a good [stew] and I really do the work,” she told Us. “So it’s such a complicated piece of, ‘Gosh, my attitude is so bad. But the work’s getting done. Thanks to me.'”

Below Deck's Barbie Pascual Thought Fraser Olender Wanted Her Fired Before They Fixed Their Issues
Barbie Pascual and Fraser Olender. Fred Jagueneau/Bravo (2)

When asked whether she thought Fraser might have initially felt “threatened,” Barbie didn’t disagree, adding, “I think maybe subconsciously and I think also my attitude really was not ideal.”

Despite not being in a good place while filming, Barbie and Fraser have since mended their issues.

“I love him. He’s a huge support system with everything now. Ever since the show aired, he’s been a massive support system,” she gushed. “He’s a huge rock for me now, which is crazy because on the show it’s [very different].”

Season 11 taught Barbie some important lessons she plans to take with her.

Below Deck's Barbie Pascual Thought Fraser Olender Wanted Her Fired Before They Fixed Their Issues
Barbie Pascual on ‘Below Deck.’ Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“I would be completely different [toward Fraser]. Now we’re friends, now we’re closer and now also I’ve watched back and realized, ‘Oh my God, the way I’m speaking to my superior is so out of line,’” she noted. “So if I had the chance to work with him again, I think it would just be fun. There is always a little bit of drama because that’s how we are. But I think it would just be fun and I would respect him more and he would feel more respected and more comfortable.”

Barbie also told Us the regrets she had after watching the season back.

“I’m shocked at my attitude and I definitely regret it,” she admitted. “The biggest misconception [that fans formed from the show] is that I’m heartless. I see a lot of things that people write about me. I see a lot that I’m just mean and I think that’s the biggest misconception.”

Below Deck's Barbie Pascual Thought Fraser Olender Wanted Her Fired Before They Fixed Their Issues
Fraser Olender on ‘Below Deck.’ Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Barbie concluded: “I’m working crazy hour days. I know what it takes to get the job done. I know how to do the job. I’m totally focused on the job and maybe the formalities of being so sweet don’t come off, but I’m not mean or malicious.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Below Deck season 11 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

