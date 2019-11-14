



The trailer for Ben Affleck’s upcoming movie The Way Back, in which he plays a former basketball player turned coach who is battling alcoholism, premiered on Thursday, November 4.

The two-minute teaser introduces the actor’s character, Jack Cunningham, as a man whose life is spiraling out of control. His marriage has come to an end and he is drowning his sorrows with alcohol. Then, he reluctantly accepts an offer to coach the basketball team at his former high school. Ultimately, he finds himself on the road to redemption as the team becomes a success.

“I spent a lot of time hurting myself,” Affleck, 47, as Jack admits in the trailer. “I have a lot of regrets.”

The Way Back reteams the Oscar winner with his The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor. The drama’s cast also includes Al Madrigal (Night School), Michaela Watkins (Casual), Janina Gavankar (True Blood) and Glynn Turman (Bumblebee).

“This is a really important story for anyone dealing with the trials of life,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “While one of the focal points of this film is addiction, there is a lot more to it. Be it family dynamics, redemption, sports or otherwise, there is something to take away from this film.”

The source notes that Affleck “has been very vocal about his bouts with addiction and the challenges to overcome it.” The movie is “another step in that battle,” the source adds. “It’s a relatable character for people in America.”

The Gone Girl star has battled alcoholism for nearly two decades, and went to rehab in 2001, 2017 and 2018. He celebrated a year of sobriety in August, but relapsed at a Halloween party in West Hollywood.

“Ben has acknowledged he’s going to slip up from time to time,” a friend later told Us. “It was never as if this was simply behind him.”

The morning after the party, Affleck told photographers, “It happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

The Argo director shares three children, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The Way Back hits theaters on March 6, 2020.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).