Ben Higgins Reveals Ex-Fiancee Lauren Bushnell Signed Off on Upcoming Book

Ben Higgins was sure to cover all his bases as he sat down to write in his upcoming memoir, Alone in Plain Sight: Searching for Connection When You’re Seen and Not Known, including reaching out to ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell.

“It’s not a tell-all book. … I guess for me, I don’t have a lot to tell,” the 31-year-old former Bachelor told cohost Ashley Iaconetti on their “Almost Famous” podcast on Tuesday, September 22. “We talk about the show all the time on this podcast and there’s not a lot hidden anymore in my journey of the Bachelor world and if there is, then I hope to think of those things and say it on this podcast or share those experiences. So when I wrote this, you know, it does go into my relationships from the show. There is a section on Lauren in there.”

Higgins got engaged to Bushnell, 30, during the season 20 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. The twosome split in May 2017 after more than a year together. He noted that he got in touch with Bushnell as he wrote his memoir.

“Lauren and I were able to talk about that, and I got her approval on that,” Higgins told Iaconetti, 32. “Because you know she’s been a huge part of my life and a great part in many ways. But there isn’t the juicy details of the show but there is hopefully honesty about the show and honesty about the experience that maybe isn’t known or maybe would be relatable.”

Higgins previously told Us Weekly that he hadn’t spoken to Bushnell in recent months as ABC geared up to air a condensed version of season 20 as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever in June. While Higgins participated in the special, Bushnell, who married Chris Lane in 2019, opted not to.

“She’s married. I’m happy for her, and she found her partner,” he told Us. “If she reached out saying, ‘Hey, how are you going to handle this? This is what’s sensitive to me …’ I would love to take that call from her, but I don’t think I’m needed in this moment for her.”

Higgins’ upcoming book is divided into four sections: connection with self, connection to others, connection romantically and connection with God.

“I share things that my parents didn’t know about me. Like my problems with addiction, my problems with doubting my faith, doubting a God above, my problems with obviously feeling unlovable, like, truly feeling unlovable,” he explained. “When I’m in my unhealthy place … I feel like the kid looking in at the party of all my friends that I wasn’t invited to and I feel like I walk through life sometimes — especially as I was writing this — feeling that way. Like I’m pulling back these memories, I’m speaking this into myself and as a result, I’m living it out in my daily life and it put me in some weird places in the past two years.”

Us confirmed in March that Higgins proposed to his girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

“My hope the whole time and what my friends and my family and Jessica continue to reinforce in me is I’m doing this so that maybe somebody out there will feel less alone when they read it,” he concluded of the book.

Alone in Plain Sight hits bookshelves on February 2, 2021.