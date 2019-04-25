Case closed. After months of speculation from dedicated fans of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel has addressed why her longtime personal driver Kevin no longer works for her.

“Love Kev. He wanted to slow down & not travel & I needed security,” the Skinnygirl CEO, 48, responded to a fan via Twitter on Wednesday, April 24.

Love Kev. He wanted to slow down & not travel & I needed security. https://t.co/IVnMDFRzCO — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 25, 2019

In addition to appearing on RHONY for several seasons, Bethenny often featured Kevin on her Instagram Stories as she traveled from meeting to meeting during the day. Fans noticed his absence during season 10 of the Bravo series after a different person drove the reality personality to Bobby Zarin’s funeral, which aired in June 2018.

Kevin’s presence was missed again after the Wednesday episode of RHONY featured another new driver.

“Watching #RHONY and all I could think about when they introduced @Bethenny’s new driver is ‘where is Kevin, is Kevin ok!?!’” one person tweeted. “I’m way too invested in bethennys drivers.”

A second fan asked, “@Bethenny What happened to your driver Kevin? You guys were so funny together?”

“The only thing I took from last nights #rhony is that Kevin isn’t @Bethenny’s driver anymore,” a third user wrote. “BUT WHY??”

Kevin isn’t the first former employee of the Naturally Thin author who has caused a stir. Back in February 2018, a fan called into Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen seeking answers from Bethenny about her former assistant Julie.

“Julie lives in Pittsburgh still, and she was at my house last week with her daughter Josey, who has my birthday,” Bethenny told inquiring minds at the time. “She makes more of the effort than I do because she’s definitely less busy, and she visits, but when she comes, she stops by or we have lunch. We met at the mall recently. She has the most beautiful child. But yes, I keep in touch.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

