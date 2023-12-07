Beyoncé is celebrating the success of her concert film and thanking the Beyhive for their support.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé debuted at No. 1 at the box office last weekend with more than $20 million in ticket sales. Beyoncé, 42, posted a highlight video on Wednesday, December 6, of the film’s Los Angeles and London premieres and explained how completing the project was a tremendous challenge.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly,” Beyoncé wrote via Instagram. “But it was so worth all the grind.”

The film documents the 39-city, 56-show Renaissance World Tour, which kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden, in May and ended in Kansas City, Missouri, in October, earning over $570 million and attracting nearly 3 million concertgoers.

The social media clip featured many of the celebrities who attended the premieres, including Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe, Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Kris Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae, sisters Chloë and Halle Bailey, and Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z.

The 32-time Grammy winner said she is thrilled by the positive response to the film.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews,” Beyoncé added. “I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else yall do.”

Beyoncé also wrote that she especially appreciates how the Renaissance film is being embraced by people who are not members of the Beyhive.

“I also love seeing the positive takeaways from people who were not my fans or didn’t yet know my story,” she continued. “The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman.”

In conjunction with the debut of the film on December 1, Beyoncé released “My House,” her first new song since 2022’s Renaissance. The surprise single plays over the film’s end credits.

Beyoncé ended her lengthy Instagram post with a vow to always strive to inspire her fans.

“I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up. While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings,” she wrote. “I feel gratitude. ‘We did it.’ We have the #1 movie in the country! And a 100 on Rotten Tomatoes. And it’s because of you and your support! I humbly thank you.”