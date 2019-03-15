Bibiana Julian Reveals She ‘Blocked Numbers’ After Peter Kraus Drama

Bibiana Julian is ready to put her drama with Peter Kraus behind her — but that doesn’t mean she wants to hear from him!

“No, no. I blocked numbers!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles when asked if she’s talked to Peter recently. “I think it was … just maybe a misunderstanding from both of our ends.”

Peter made headlines in January after the Bachelorette runner-up denied dating Bibiana, one month after the twosome were seen cozying up at a Miami Heat basketball game.

“So, I know Bibiana from a charity event we did together and told her I was coming down to Miami,” he told the Chicago Tribune at the time. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got basketball tickets, you want to go?’”

Bibiana, meanwhile, had a different take on the outing and clapped back on Twitter. “‘Charity event’ — you mean staying at my place for 4 days during the busiest week in Miami and leaving without saying good bye for [SIC] thank you?” she tweeted on January 25.

The former Bachelor: Winter Games star told Us on Thursday that she wanted to put an end to the drama because she was starting a new relationship.

“I think all of that happened while my relationship was beginning, so I kind of dropped the mic and then I was like, let me revert back to my cave because I’m happy now,” she explained. “Good energy is needed at that time, so I didn’t really want to focus on the past.”

Bibiana debuted her boyfriend, Jonathan, on Instagram in January.

“I am newly taken. I hope that this … I feel like he’s The One, so you won’t be seeing me back in Paradise unless Wells [Adams] needs a bar back, then I’m totally there,” she told Us on Thursday. “We’re not on the Bachelor timeline. He did say ‘I love you’ fairly quickly, so yes, I did go zero to 100 right away with that. But we’re taking it easy. He’s actually moving back to Miami in a couple weeks.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

