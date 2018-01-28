It’s only been a matter of hours since CBS announced the cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition and fans already have a lot of opinions.

As previously reported, the celebrities entering the house include Omarosa Manigault, Brandi Glanville, Metta World Peace (whose real name is Ron Artest), Marisa Jaret Winokur, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Chuck Liddell, Shannon Elizabeth, Ross Matthews, Mark McGrath, Adriana Gutierrez and James Maslow. The cast was revealed in a commercial ahead of the 2018 Grammys on Sunday, January 28.

Fans, including Andy Cohen and Lance Bass, were quick to react to the casting news via Twitter.

“Because what else could Omorosa (sic) possibly do to follow up her important work in the White House but appear on Celebrity Big Brother?” the Watch What Happens Live host tweeted on Sunday. When a user replied to Cohen’s tweet asking what he thinks about former the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joining the show, he wrote, “Brandi is going to eat her for lunch.”

Bass, who is a known Big Brother fan, tweeted, “My gut top 3 to win are: Ross Mathews, Shannon Elizabeth, and Marisa ‘Janet’ Winokur.#CelebrityBigBrother.”

“Celebrity Big Brother is literally the last place you go before being the headliner at ribbon cuttings for new Waffle House’s. What a fall from grace for Omarosa #CelebrityBigBrother,” a fan wrote.

Users had mixed feelings about the cast, especially Manigault, who left the White House in December 2017 after serving as one of Donald Trump’s political aides:

One fan wrote, “Brandi and Omarosa are our only source of drama they need to last all of 2 weeks#CBBUS.”

Brandi and Omarosa are our only source of drama they need to last all of 2 weeks 😂😂 #CBBUS pic.twitter.com/wRDmlIwOTI — jimmy (@jimmy_G236) January 29, 2018

“If @OMAROSA is on here you may lose a lot of viewers… I KNOW I won’t be watching and we watch every season! Judging by Twitter, I’m not the only one. #BBCeleb #whatashame#waslookingforwardtoit,” another user tweeted.

“I had the stank eye going reading this list until I got to Omarosa. Cause I want to see some drama, and Omarosa gonna bring the dayum drama. #CBBUS,” another user wrote.

Me thinking for a second that celebrity Big Brother was gonna be goodpic.twitter.com/OebHU3PbAp — H Ramos (@Hect) January 29, 2018

A woman who was a COUNSELOR to the PRESIDENT is going back to reality TV for Celebrity Big Brother. Our country is such a disaster right now. — Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) January 29, 2018

They could at least put @spencerpratt on Celebrity big brother. — Katie☮ (@Kaitlynprintz) January 29, 2018

Did I just read this correctly?!?! IS OMAROSA GOING FROM THE WHITE HOUSE…..TO CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER?!?!?! — 🇰🇲Comorienne🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) January 29, 2018

OMG Omarosa and Brandi Glanville are gonna be on #CelebrityBigBrother and they're gonna burn the MF house down and I cannot wait for the drama. — Breanna Waterhouse (@BreannaPaige) January 29, 2018

