‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Cast Brings Mixed Reactions From Fans

Omarosa Manigault attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It’s only been a matter of hours since CBS announced the cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition and fans already have a lot of opinions.

As previously reported, the celebrities entering the house include Omarosa ManigaultBrandi GlanvilleMetta World Peace (whose real name is Ron Artest), Marisa Jaret WinokurKeisha Knight Pulliam, Chuck Liddell, Shannon Elizabeth, Ross MatthewsMark McGrath, Adriana Gutierrez and James Maslow. The cast was revealed in a commercial ahead of the 2018 Grammys on Sunday, January 28.

Fans, including Andy Cohen and Lance Bass, were quick to react to the casting news via Twitter.

“Because what else could Omorosa (sic) possibly do to follow up her important work in the White House but appear on Celebrity Big Brother?” the Watch What Happens Live host tweeted on Sunday. When a user replied to Cohen’s tweet asking what he thinks about former the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joining the show, he wrote, “Brandi is going to eat her for lunch.”

Bass, who is a known Big Brother fan, tweeted, “My gut top 3 to win are: Ross Mathews, Shannon Elizabeth, and Marisa ‘Janet’ Winokur.#CelebrityBigBrother.”

“Celebrity Big Brother is literally the last place you go before being the headliner at ribbon cuttings for new Waffle House’s. What a fall from grace for Omarosa #CelebrityBigBrother,” a fan wrote.

Users had mixed feelings about the cast, especially Manigault, who left the White House in December 2017 after serving as one of Donald Trump’s political aides:

One fan wrote, “Brandi and Omarosa are our only source of drama they need to last all of 2 weeks#CBBUS.”

“If @OMAROSA is on here you may lose a lot of viewers… I KNOW I won’t be watching and we watch every season! Judging by Twitter, I’m not the only one. #BBCeleb #whatashame#waslookingforwardtoit,” another user tweeted.

“I had the stank eye going reading this list until I got to Omarosa. Cause I want to see some drama, and Omarosa gonna bring the dayum drama. #CBBUS,” another user wrote.

