Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen isn’t faking his flirting with fellow houseguest Kaitlyn Herman — according to Swaggy C. The latest evictee (real name: Chris Williams) says he thinks “they like each other” even though the life coach has a boyfriend back home.

“I think it started in the beginning when he just pulled her in when she was fighting with our side, but now I think he’s starting to like her for real,” he exclusively tells Us Weekly. “So no matter what he says in the confessional I do believe he likes her.”

Before her bond with Tyler, Kaitlyn broke down in tears when Faysal Shafaat got close to Haleigh Broucher.

“She was trying to mess with Fes. Fes wasn’t with it because he likes Haleigh,” Swaggy C adds. “And now I don’t know what she’s doing with Tyler. I can’t speak on it but she has a boyfriend and she’s ruining it on national TV. Sorry, Joey. Make a decision when she gets home.”

Amid the controversy, Kaitlyn’s longtime beau — DJ Joe Pincus — has requested CBS to pull his “show release,” which could mean he signed a contract so that Kaitlyn can speak about him on air. He added in his social media post that he has been trying to “separate” himself from the series and initially tried to stay silent.

Swaggy C’s response? “Wow,” he tells Us. “I don’t blame him for a second because lately she’s in the house and she’s laying next to Fes half-naked, and doing all this extra stuff. And then she wakes up and talks about him and how they’ve been together for four years but then she’s kissing all on Fessy’s cheek and she gets jealous when Fessy [went] for Haleigh.”

He continues: “I don’t agree with her decisions. I agree with [Joe] 100 percent. … We all said that in the house that when she gets out she’s going to get a rude awakening.”

The day trader, who says he “won’t talk” to her outside the house, also didn’t know that Kaitlyn received backlash when she dropped the N-word while reciting a Drake song. “I didn’t expect that at all, honestly,” he says.

Season 20 of Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

