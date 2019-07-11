Big Brother meets … Danity Kane? It’s definitely possible during season 3 of Ex on the Beach. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, July 16, premiere, Mark Jansen heads on a date with Aubrey O’Day — and things quickly get, well, hot.

“I’m just really nervous to be on a date with you,” Jansen, 28, tells O’Day. “I just smile. It’s the words that get me.”

The two cheers and O’Day reminds him to make eye contact. “Ten years bad sex! Just in case it’s true, we don’t want that,” the singer, 35, says.

Jansen immediately sweats during the date — he’s wearing a suit on the beach — and starts taking his jacket off. In her confessional, the Danity Kane frontwoman can’t help but comment on his look.

“Mark is a sweet guy. I want to make him feel like a man,” the former Making the Band star shares. “I want him to feel elevated and then maybe on down the line, I’ll let him know that he needs to buy a whole different suit and then actually get it tailored. I don’t think he’s gonna be attracting the right kind of females living an untailored life.”

Jansen appeared on season 19 of Big Brother, where he fell in love with houseguest Elena Davies. The pair dated for two years until calling it quits in February. Davies is listed on the cast list, so it’s only a matter of time before she arrives as an ex looking to stir the pot.

The pair recently sparked reconciliation rumors when they posted similar photos solo in bed on Instagram and Davies admitted they “reconnected” — possibly referring to their interaction on the MTV reality show.

“Unfortunately I am going to leave you a little bit unsatisfied. … I cannot and absolutely will not speak on behalf of Mark, but what I will say is this. I do love him very, very much still,” Davies said on her “MiscELENAeous” podcast in May. “But I know that I have some self-growth and reflecting to do before I could enter any kind of relationship.”

Season 3 of Ex on the Beach premieres on MTV Tuesday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!