Make way for Champagne Papi! Drake took home a whopping 12 trophies at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, bringing his career total to 27. He is now the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history, dethroning Taylor Swift and her 23 career wins.

The rapper, 32, walked away from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Streaming Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Scorpion, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album for Scorpion and Top Streaming Song (Video) for “In My Feelings.”

Swift, 29, was nominated for two awards, Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist, on Wednesday night, but she left empty-handed. However, she still managed to wow the audience with her colorful opening performance of her new single, “Me!,” featuring Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco.

With his Top Artist win, Drake beat out Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Post Malone and Travis Scott. He dedicated the award to his mother, Sandi Graham.

“I just want to thank my mom for her relentless effort in my life,” he told the crowd. “I want to thank my mom for all the times you drove me to piano when I didn’t want to take piano. All the times you drove me to basketball and hockey — that clearly didn’t work out. All the times you drove me to Degrassi. No matter how long it took me to figure out what I wanted to do, you were always there to give me a ride, and now we’re on one hell of ride. So, thank you, I appreciate it.”

Earlier in the evening, when the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum won Top Billboard 200 Album, he ended his speech with a special shout-out to Maisie Williams’ Game of Thrones character, Arya Stark, for “putting in that work” during the Battle of Winterfell on the Sunday, April 28, episode of the HBO series.

