As if Kelly Clarkson had to prove once again she is an American Idol! The UglyDolls star not only hosted the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, but also flawlessly slayed her opening — which included a mashup of some of today’s hottest hits.

As the show began, Clarkson — who was mistaken as a seat filler at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards just a month prior — was jokingly kicked out of her seat by a security guard, played by former NFL pro Rob Gronkowski, as she sat next to Terry Crews. In order to prove her worth, the “Stronger” songstress, 37, belted out more than a handful of songs.

Clarkson began her performance with Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be,” followed by renditions of Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” Maren Morris and Zedd’s “The Middle,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s “I Like It,” Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” and many more.

While the crowd went wild and sang along, Clarkson didn’t miss a beat. The Voice coach stunned in a figure-hugging black sequin dress with her blonde hair in loose waves. Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, April 30, that Gronkowski would be one of Clarkson’s surprise guests during her hosting duties.

The former New England Patriots star, 29, recently announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post in March.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself holding a Super Bowl trophy. “I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me … I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.”

