Always his Uptown Girl! Twenty years after they called it quits, Billy Joel is still serenading his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Brinkley, 60, supported her former husband on Thursday, Aug. 7, when she attended one of his concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The gorgeous model brought her son Jack, 19, and her daughter Sailor, 16, to the show, and raved on Twitter, "Billy's still got it!"

Playing to a packed crowd, Joel, 65, performed his hit 1983 single "Uptown Girl." The Grammy winner, who originally recruited Brinkley (and her mile-long gams!) for the track's accompanying music video, serenaded the blonde star during the performance.

As he began the song, Joel pointed to his past love. Her beaming face was later shown on the Jumbotron. "It was so sweet to share this moment with my other two kids," Brinkley wrote on Facebook about Joel's serenade. "They loved it as much as I did."

Joel and Brinkley said "I do" in March 1985, exchanging vows on a boat floating in New York Harbor. The pair, who share daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 28, have remained good friends since their 1994 divorce. Jack is a son from Brinkley's third marriage to businessman Richard Taubman, while Sailor is the daughter of Brinkley and fourth husband Peter Cook.

Brinkley and her family weren't the only famous faces at Joel's latest New York City show. She shared a photo of backstage guests, who also included Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively.

The August concert was the latest in a string of shows the "New York State of Mind" singer has been playing at Madison Square Garden. He is currently booked as a "franchise" at the famed venue, playing one concert a month, joining the other three franchises of the Knicks NBA team, the Rangers NHL team, and the Liberty WNBA team.

