Bachelor in Paradise’s Jordan Kimball and Benoit Beausejour-Savard are arguing over a girl again — but with a twist. The reality stars exchanged a heated war of words during the Tuesday, September 11, finale taping over Benoit’s ex-fiancée, Clare Crawley.

Jordan and Benoit feuded beachside in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, while they were both vying for costar Jenna Cooper’s heart. Jenna ultimately sent Benoit packing and got engaged to Jordan on the finale. During Tuesday’s cast reunion, Benoit slammed Jordan’s relationship with Jenna, prompting the male model to criticize Benoit’s former engagement to Clare, who he fell in love with while filming Bachelor Winter Games in late 2017.

“I was transparent and I’m real and I fight for what I want and you surrendered,” Jordan said. Benoit quipped back, “We just have different values I think. I don’t talk about women like they’re snacks or they’re meals. I don’t compare these women like this.”

Jordan interrupted Benoit’s train of thought, clapping back, “You also don’t have a woman! Grow up, dude. Hey, we didn’t invite Clare here, did we? ‘Cause I’d like to watch that again.”

Benoit then snapped at the Florida native, who previously competed on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, and defended his ex-fiancée: “Don’t f—king talk about Clare, man. OK? She’s amazing and you don’t know her, OK?”

Jordan responded with a similar sentiment, telling Benoit to keep Jenna’s name out of his mouth.

Although Jordan was quick to stand up for Jenna during the argument, the pair have since hit a rough patch. Before Tuesday’s finale aired, Reality Steve reported that Jenna had been cheating on Jordan. The blog posted alleged text messages between Jenna and another man, in which they exchanged intimate thoughts and Jenna wrote that her relationship with Jordan holds no ground.

“This is all for my business. Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him, yet alone love him,” one message read. “I’m better than him and once I’m able to break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it will make you feel better.”

Before the messages surfaced, Jordan and Jenna exclusively told Us Weekly that they were planning a ‘50s-themed, televised wedding.

As for Benoit? The Canadian split from Clare in April after two months together. “Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love and were open enough to give it a chance,” they said in a joint statement via Instagram at the time. “We still care for each other very deeply.”

