



What happens on the beach, never stays on the beach. Caitlin Clemmens is speaking out about her relationship with Blake Horstmann — and Kristina Schulman — for the first time.

“I got to see what was going on, kind of, behind-the-scenes when I wasn’t there. I knew she was pulling him away, but I didn’t really know the kind of conversations that were being had. It was disappointing to watch back,” Caitlin told Us Weekly exclusively at the Eligible Magazine party in Toronto. “In the moment, it sucked and it sucked watching it again. You kind of have to go through it again. [But] at the end of the day, everything happens for a reason.”

Caitlin and Blake struck up a romance during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. During the August 26 episode, however, Kristina, who hooked up with Blake before the show started filming, asked him not to give his rose to the real estate agent.

“If he really wanted her here, he would have gone after her at Stagecoach,” Kristina told the camera, referring to the music festival where she met Blake.

In the end, the Colorado native opted to give his ex “friendship rose,” sending Caitlin packing.

“I would have liked to explore [our relationship],” Caitlin told Us. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have the opportunity to while I was there. So, maybe he missed out.”

Looking forward, the Canadian is looking for a man who is “supportive, motivated, funny.”

“I need somebody who’s a little bit light-hearted because I can take myself way too seriously with work,” she told Us. “So it’s nice to be able to come home to somebody who can, you know, take me back a little bit and make sure I’m settled and calm and having a good time.”

As for the couples that did make it out of Paradise, Caitlin is rooting for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, who got engaged during the finale.

“Hannah and Dylan, all the way! They were literally like Velcroed o each other the entire time I was there and they had the rest of the time to continue being Velcroed to each other,” she told Us. “They’re so freaking cute.”

