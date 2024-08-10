Blink-182 apologized to fans on Thursday, August 8, delivering the news that they needed to cancel two stops on their “One More Time” tour due to illness.

“Unfortunately, due to illness, we are unable to make it to Kansas City and St. Louis,” the band wrote on social media, referring to their Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, dates, respectively.

“We are so sorry and hope to see you next time,” the band, composed of bassist Mark Hoppus, guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, added.

No word was given as to who in the band or crew was sick, nor were any make-up dates announced as of posting.

Fans who purchased their tickets to the canceled shows through Ticketmaster were promised an automatic refund; those who bought through third-party sellers were instructed to reach out directly to those sources.

This isn’t the first time Blink-182 has canceled stops on this tour due to sickness. In April, the group pulled out of three Mexico City shows, citing illness.

“We don’t take canceling lightly. We know people booked flights, hotels, made plans, got babysitters … We had multiple lengthy discussions all morning within the band, with promoters, managers. We tried moving the date, tried every possible solution, but this is the reality. We appreciate your understanding and support,” Hoppus wrote on his Discord account, per Billboard, following the cancellations.

Hoppus, who battled cancer in 2021, further clarified at the time: “For me and my illness, I have seen a doctor here and talked to my doctor back home. I am on multiple medications and have been in bed the past three days except to go to the show, and yesterday I was hoping it was just allergies… Saw docs, was told I had an acute infection in my throat and severe bronchitis. Got on meds immediately with the kind help of the local promoters and have been on treatment.”

Blink-182 performed on Sunday, August 4, at Lollapalooza in Chicago, followed by two more dates in Minneapolis and Milwaukee prior to the cancellation announcement.

The band announced last October that they’d be hitting the road for 30 dates in support of One More Time, their comeback album which dropped that same month. They plan to head over to the U.K. for a leg of shows once wrapping their summer trek in North America.

During their last world tour in 2023, Barker suddenly left due to an “urgent family matter,” per the band’s statement, in September. As it turned out, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who was pregnant at the time, later revealed she had underwent an “urgent fetal surgery” to save their baby’s life. Son Rocky was born that November.