Blue Bloods’ final ever episode is fast approaching, after more than a decade on air.

With the end in sight, the long-running drama’s showrunner, Kevin Wade, shared his insights into how he and his colleagues went about wrapping up the show.

“I’ve thought about it a lot, along with my colleagues,” Wade, 70, told TVLine in an interview published Thursday, September 5.

Wade added that he did his homework ahead of putting together the finale, taking cues from some classic shows in TV history.

Related: ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast’s Sweetest Moments Behind the Scenes and Off Camera The cast of Blue Bloods doesn’t just play a family on TV, they’ve become a tight-knit group since the show first premiered in 2010. The CBS series follows the lives of the Reagan family helmed by Tom Selleck’s Commissioner Frank Reagan. Frank’s father, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), sits opposite him at the group’s weekly Sunday […]

“I rewatched the series finales of great shows, going back to M*A*S*H and Cheers and Mary Tyler Moore, and certainly The Sopranos..,” he told the outlet. “I watched a lot of them for what they might have in common, and what they basically had in common, if I boiled it down, is they did a great show, and then in the last few minutes they did a little pivot towards, ‘This is also the last show.’”

The remaining episodes of Blue Bloods’ season 14 will recommence airing on Friday, October 18.

Blue Bloods fans were left devastated in November, 2023 when CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf announced the show would end after season 14.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table.”

Just a few months later, lead actor Tom Selleck admitted he was still holding out hope the network would change their minds about pulling the plug.

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” Selleck, 79, said during an interview with CBS News in May. “We’re the third highest scripted show of all of broadcasts. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this, we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing a good show and still holding our place.”

Selleck, who played Commissioner Frank Reagan, has been on Blue Bloods since the show premiered in 2010. He starred alongside Donnie Wahlberg (Detective Danny Reagan), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Will Estes (Sergeant Jamie Reagan) and Len Cariou (Henry Reagan).

Related: Look Back at the ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast From Season 1 to Now: Photos Blue Bloods premiered on CBS in September 2010, introducing the world to the Reagan family of cops — and following season 14 fans will have to say goodbye. Len Cariou leads the family as the retired New York police commissioner, Henry Reagan; his son, Frank (Tom Selleck), plays the current PC; Frank’s son Danny (Donnie […]

Following CBS’s announcement that Blue Bloods has been axed, Selleck paid tribute to the series in a statement.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck told The Hollywood Reporter in November, 2023. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true, and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and the CBS network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”