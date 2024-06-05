The door might not be closed on the beloved drama series Blue Bloods.

Following CBS’ announcement that the show would end after 14 seasons, Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins hinted at a return during a shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, June 4.

“In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods,” he shared, offering hope to fans of the Reagen dynasty. Blue Bloods was canceled in November 2023, with CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf breaking the news in a joint statement.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” the pair said. “We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table.”

Related: Look Back at the ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast From Season 1 to Now: Photos Blue Bloods premiered on CBS in September 2010, introducing the world to the Reagan family of cops — and following season 14 fans will have to say goodbye. Len Cariou leads the family as the retired New York police commissioner, Henry Reagan; his son, Frank (Tom Selleck), plays the current PC; Frank’s son Danny (Donnie […]

After news broke that the show would be closing up shop, Selleck, 79, shared his hope that the network would rethink their decision.

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” Selleck said during an interview with CBS News the following May. “We’re the third highest scripted show of all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this, we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing a good show and still holding our place.”

Blue Bloods, which premiered in 2010, follows the lives of the Reagan family, many of whom work for the NYPD under the leadership of NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck). Frank’s father, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), has also been central to the show alongside Frank’s children: daughter Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and sons Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

The last season was aired in two parts, with the initial 10 episodes debuting in February and its final eight beginning in September, with the series finale airing in fall 2024.

Reflecting back on the experience with The Hollywood Reporter, Selleck called his time on the show an “honor and a privilege.” He added, “Thank you to CBS Studios and the CBS network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”