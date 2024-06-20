Donnie Wahlberg arrived in style to the last day of filming Blue Bloods — and New Kids on the Block fans might recognize his ride.

“Pulled up from Magic Summer Tour. … To film Danny Reagan’s ‘last tour,’” Wahlberg, 54, wrote on an Instagram video on Thursday, June 20. “Thankful to all.”

The actor pulled up to set in a vibrant blue bus that he and his NKOTB bandmates have been using to get around the U.S. for their latest tour. He wore black joggers, a black long-sleeve shirt, black hat, sunglasses and white sneakers.

“Last day of Blue Bloods ⬇️ Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption. “But I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it.”

Related: ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast’s Sweetest Moments Behind the Scenes and Off Camera The cast of Blue Bloods doesn’t just play a family on TV, they’ve become a tight-knit group since the show first premiered in 2010. The CBS series follows the lives of the Reagan family helmed by Tom Selleck’s Commissioner Frank Reagan. Frank’s father, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), sits opposite him at the group’s weekly Sunday […]

Wahlberg, who has been playing Detective Danny Reagan since 2010, expressed joy over being able to work with such great people for the past decade.

“To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you,” he continued. “To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud.”

The CBS star concluded by praising his fans and “the fans of this show,” adding, “We don’t make it 14 days (never mind 14 years) without you!”

Wahlberg continued: “Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you. #godspeed ❤️💙 #BlueBloods #Family #love #gratitude #thoughts #NYPD #NewYork #NewYorkCity.”

Vanessa Ray, who plays Danny’s sister-in-law, Eddie Janko, also documented her arrival to the last day of shooting. She shared a video via her Instagram Story of the sunrise hitting “just right” as it shined on Stage 8 Thursday morning.

Ray, 42, who joined the cast in 2013, also gave fans a glimpse at her wrap party look, featuring the “perfect color” blue nail polish she used. The bottle read, “Dream Come Blue.”

Thursday marked the end of Blue Blood’s run after the network announced in November 2023 that the show wouldn’t be continuing past season 14. The first half of the final season ended earlier this year, while part 2 will air this fall.

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach confirmed last month, per Deadline. “All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

Related: Look Back at the ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast From Season 1 to Now: Photos Blue Bloods premiered on CBS in September 2010, introducing the world to the Reagan family of cops — and following season 14 fans will have to say goodbye. Len Cariou leads the family as the retired New York police commissioner, Henry Reagan; his son, Frank (Tom Selleck), plays the current PC; Frank’s son Danny (Donnie […]

Tom Selleck, meanwhile, told CBS News that same month that he was hopeful the cancellation would be overturned.

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” Selleck, 79, who plays Commissioner Frank Reagan, told the outlet. “We’re the third highest scripted show of all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this, we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing a good show and still holding our place.”

Selleck’s Frank is the father of fellow cops Danny and Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), who is married to Eddie, as well as attorney daughter Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and the late officer Joseph Reagan.

The Reagan patriarch, former Commissioner Henry Reagan, is played by Len Cariou. Both Danny and Erin have children, who continue the Reagan legacy. Throughout the series, the family welcomes Joe’s son, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), who they didn’t know he existed prior to his dad’s death.

Related: ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and More of the All-Time Best Cop Shows When it comes to must-see police dramas and cop shows, fans have a lot to choose from — including Law & Order: Special Victim Unit and Chicago P.D. The hit dramas are just two powerhouse series to come from creator Dick Wolf, who got his start writing for Hill Street Blues in the 1980s. Law […]

While Blue Bloods will come to an end after 14 seasons in December, a spinoff could happen.

“In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods,” Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins said during a shareholders’ meeting on June 4, hinting that the Blue Bloods story could live on.

The second half of Blue Bloods’ final season premieres on CBS in fall 2024.