Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga made magic together in A Star Is Born — and now the actor is considering ideas for a future collaborative project with the pop star.

When Cooper, 44, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, April 25, he was quick to shut down the possibility of going on tour to promote the movie’s soundtrack (“I mean, no,” he said with a laugh), but he did reveal a different type of reunion with Gaga, 33, that he has in mind.

“What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, is … a live reading of the movie, of the script, and sing all the songs as you’re reading the script,” he said. “Like, at the Hollywood Bowl or something. That would be cool, right? Yeah.”

Ellen DeGeneres’ studio audience did not applaud or react to the Oscar nominee’s idea, prompting him to backtrack and joke, “I was just testing it out. No, we won’t do it. Horrible idea.”

Cooper admitted to the talk show host, 61, that his and Gaga’s performance of “Shallow” at the Academy Awards in February was “pretty terrifying,” but she helped ease his nerves.

“I actually wasn’t nervous ‘cause I worked so hard. I just worked really hard, and Lady Gaga is so supportive,” he said. “But it was terrifying, absolutely, yeah. ‘Cause I’m not a singer and I didn’t sing before this movie, so it was really crazy. But it just shows if you do work really hard and you’re with supportive people, you can do things that you never dreamed possible.”

The Avengers: Endgame star and the “Bad Romance” singer’s chemistry during their Oscars duet set tongues wagging that the costars were secretly in love. (Cooper has been in a relationship with model Irina Shayk since 2015, while Gaga ended her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino days before the awards ceremony.)

However, Gaga was quick to shut down the speculation with an eye roll on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she explained.

As for Shayk, with whom Cooper shares 2-year-old daughter Lea? “She knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s a nonissue for her.”

