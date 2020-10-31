Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her Biggest RHOC Regret

If only things had been different. Braunwyn Windham-Burke opened up about her biggest regret from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Not standing up for myself more last year, for sure,” the reality star, 42, admitted in Us Weekly’s “Housewives Confessions” earlier this month. “I wish I had been stronger. I wish I had been the woman I am now then.”

Braunwyn then revealed her most embarrassing TV moment. “I cried in a Hawaiian shirt on a bus,” she recalled of her season 14 run-in with Tamra Judge.

Despite her previous feuds with costars, the TV personality insisted she is close to several fellow Housewives. “Maybe I’m an anomaly, but I actually have real friends in the different franchises,” she told Us, noting that she would love to join “Salt Lake City, Dallas or Potomac because I love so many women from those casts.”

Braunwyn went on to gush about her friendship with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay. “Ride or die, I will be friends with her forever,” she said. “We must protect her at all costs. She is amazing.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star got real earlier this month about her marriage to Sean Burke, revealing that she is seeing someone “special” who is not her husband.

“There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” she told Us. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there, everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening. I don’t think I’ve smiled so much. It’s good. I know if you look at social media, it seems really like crazy, but things are really good in our house right now.”

Braunwyn and Sean, who tied the knot in 2000, are living separately but have “every intention of staying together,” according to the Bravo star. The couple are parents of Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Caden and Curren, 7, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2.

