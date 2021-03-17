Bri Springs is rooting for Michelle Young and Katie Thurston’s upcoming journeys on The Bachelorette — even though it means she didn’t get the chance to pass out roses herself.

“I will say it’s an opportunity unlike any other and I’m excited [by] … what felt like [is] a once in a lifetime opportunity to find love that I got,” the 25-year-old communications manager said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast after the Monday, March 15, finale. “And while it ends up being Katie and Michelle, I think they’re both great for this in different ways.”

Bri went on to call Katie, 30, a “wonderful girl.”

She explained: “I think she was made for an environment like this in a lot of ways that I’m not. I mean, look at how she showed up on night one, like, she is going to crush it as the Bachelorette.”

Katie made headlines after the January 4 premiere of Matt James’ season when she arrived at Nemacolin Resort with a vibrator as part of her limo entrance. While fans embraced her as the show aired, some contestants accused Katie of adding to the toxic environment by talking to Matt about the drama amongst the women.

“In my personal experience, I didn’t see a lot of bullying being reflected,” Bri told Us about her time on the show. “I think one of the most challenging things that people don’t understand is you’re only privy to your experience and your perspective on the show. So, while something looked completely, like, toxic on one hand to them, maybe it did not affect me in the same way. … I knew that I was coming there for one thing and one thing only, and that was for Matt, and to put myself in a situation to give myself the best opportunity to focus on our relationship because there’s a lot of drivers and noise. And you’ve got to just kind of put your best foot forward in that environment.”

As for Michelle, who was the runner-up on Matt’s season, Bri can’t wait to see the 27-year-old teacher get another shot at finding The One.

“I think if anyone else is more deserving to be in a role to have another chance of finding love, it is Michelle,” she told Us of the show’s decision to pick two women from Matt’s season. “I mean, she’s so earnest and pure and endearing. And I want her to find that special someone. I think they’re going to kill it and I’m excited to support them.”

As announced on After the Final Rose on Monday, Katie’s season is set to start filming this month, while Michelle will start her journey during the summer of 2021.