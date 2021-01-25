Sorry Game of Thrones’ Starbucks cup — you’ve been bumped. Eagle-eyed Bridgerton fans just pointed out a mistake in the Netflix hit series!

During the opening scene of the show, which debuted on Netflix on December 25, horse-drawn carriages are featured on a cobblestone road. However, along the side of the street are yellow lines — something that did not exist in the 1800s in the U.K., the time in which the period drama takes place.

“I couldn’t get into Bridgerton. I got bored and the lighting bothered me, way too bright for a period drama. Also spotting inaccuracies like double yellow lines on the road,” one viewer wrote. Another added, “Oh dear, modern yellow no parking lines on the street in the tv drama ‘Bridgerton’.I’ve worked on a few films/tv shows as historical consultant and art department, I remember our lot painting over modern white lines on a street or covering the whole street with earth ;)”

However, many didn’t seem to mind! One fan tweeted what numerous fans are thinking: “It’s Bridgerton. I can forgive yellow lines ;)”

On January 4, Netflix announced that the Shonda Rhimes series, which stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, was projected to reach 63 million viewers in the first four weeks, becoming a great success for Rhimes’ first Netflix show.

On Thursday, January 21, Bridgerton was officially renewed for a second season, set to return to production in the spring. The sophomore season will focus on Julia Quinn‘s second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, following Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) love story.

“Anthony is going to have a love interest next season, and I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show,” creator Chris Van Dusen said on the Today show on Thursday. “We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

The producer also shed light on the massive success the series had so quickly on the streaming service, referencing that it was very good for a time of such negativity in the world.

“I think the show really provides an incredible escape for audiences at a time where that’s exactly what’s needed,” he shared. “Bridgerton is this lavish, vibrant, steamy Regency love story; it is about romance, love and joy; I think all of those things are really universal themes people are responding to.”

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.