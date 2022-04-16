There’s still a chance! Following Jack Featherington’s shocking departure at the end of Bridgerton season 2, Rupert Young opened up about where his character’s journey may go from here.

“[Jack] is definitely still alive, which is probably a one up from the first Featherington so there is still hope,” Young, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 14, while promoting the hit Netflix series. “I still feel that maybe he’ll go back to the states and find his birth certificate. Then he can come back having somehow made money, maybe married a wealthy American, and he can pay people back. Then he will become the toast of London again — which I think might be wishful thinking on my part.”

During Bridgerton’s sophomore season, Jack was introduced as the new head of the Featherington household. After Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) realized that he isn’t as successful as everyone assumes, they work together to trick the ton. Their connection is short-lived, however, when Portia chooses her daughters over a potential future with Jack.

For the Doctor Who alum, getting to share the screen with Walker was a highlight of the season. “Working with her was amazing,” he told Us. “[We were] able to actually talk about the characters and work with some of the directors to make [the relationship] very playful and change the dynamic. Also, what she does amazingly — everything she does is incredible — was finding that vulnerability and new territory for Portia.”

Young continued: “It was quite intoxicating trying to find that tension between them, as you said, the push and pull. Her suddenly taking control of things and Polly plays that so brilliantly,” he added. “Which is why the end is so powerful, sticking by her children, which I just found as an actor [and a viewer] to be incredibly powerful.”

The U.K. native also reflected on the “terror” that he felt when originally joining the popular regency series. “It was the idea of suddenly walking into the show and that it is hugely established. Everyone knew each other really well and it was daunting,” Young admitted. “But as soon as we turned up for my first day of rehearsing — it was just such a lovely group of people and such a happy welcoming group. Everyone was sweet and excited by the show and by new people coming in.”

As the filming process continued, the Merlin alum found himself more concerned with how season 2 would be received. “It truly was brilliant and at no point did I feel unwelcome. But there’s also that thing that if the show didn’t do well, the second series, then they can blame it on the new kids,” he joked. “So that was the fear. But luckily I think enough people have seen it and enjoyed it that I can now rest easy again.”

While looking ahead at season 3, Young revealed his own hopes for the future of the show.

“It’s interesting [to see] which story is going to come next because there’s not one that you aren’t interested in. It’s just so fascinating,” he shared with Us. “I can’t wait to see where Eloise Bridgerton [Claudia Jessie] is going to go. From season one, I loved her character and in the second season as well. Also, Benedict’s [Luke Thompson] story line, I think we still don’t know so much about him. Whether I come back or not, it’ll be really exciting and slightly strange to be watching the next series and see where all those stories go.”

Season 2 of Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.

