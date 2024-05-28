Since her separation from Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright is thriving — which means no longer throwing up from stress.

During the Friday, May 24, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Scheana Shay opened up about Brittany’s wellbeing since pressing pause on her marriage to Jax, 44.

“I know just from talking to Brittany, she says that she has not thrown up once since they separated, whether drinking or not,” Scheana, 39, revealed. “I think it was stress-induced when she broke out in hives, like her body was having a physical reaction.”

The Vanderpump Rules star pointed out she wasn’t the only one who noticed the shift.

“Was it Jasmine [Goode] in her [The Valley] interview? She’s like, ‘No. She’s not sick. She’s sick of [Jax],” Scheana noted.

Season 1 of The Valley has featured multiple examples of Jax calling Brittany, 35, out for her drinking. Jax claimed that Brittany would suffer from stomach pains and would throw up after consuming too much alcohol, which she denied.

“He does this to me all the time. He always puts me down,” Brittany admitted during a May episode. “I feel like Jax is sucking the life out of me. He is sucking away all my sparkle. How much more of this can I possibly take? I am starting to realize all the little things I have put up with for nine years of my life. I definitely believe in love, but what if love isn’t enough?”

Jax, however, stood by his assumption that Brittany’s health issues were actually a cry for help.

“If you can’t handle your alcohol then you stop f—king drinking. Throwing up? What are you in college? You’re a mom. This has been going on for years. Maybe I do need to call her out in front of other people because then she will get a wake-up call,” Jax, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Brittany, asked. “There is something wrong that she has to drink this much to get sick.”

While reflecting on her ups and downs with Jax, Brittany claimed he was to blame for her gastrointestinal distress.

“I get that I’m not being that kind to my body. But one shot doesn’t mean I have a drinking problem,” she added. “And that is what he is making me feel like. I’ve been so stressed and unhappy that my body is turning against me.”

Brittany continued: “I think Jax just doesn’t appreciate me as much anymore because he doesn’t think I would ever leave him. He knows that I am so quick to forgive always. He doesn’t realize the emotional damage that it does to me.”

Before viewers watched the drama unfold on screen, Brittany announced her separation from Jax in February. She has since opened up about the changes she wants to see from Jax before she considers a reconciliation.

“There are a lot of things, and I’m not seeing enough effort from his side. He needs to go to therapy. He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted,” she revealed in an Us Weekly cover story. “I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life.”

Jax, meanwhile, has maintained that he is on good terms with Brittany despite her telling a different story. Jax made headlines over the weekend when he was spotted out with model Paige Woolen.

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.