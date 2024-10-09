Brooks Nader calls it “a blessing” that she was paired with Gleb Savchenko for Dancing With the Stars season 33.

Nader, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively following the Tuesday, October 8 episode of DWTS that their relationship on and off the dancefloor “wasn’t something that we even had to build” — it came naturally for them.

“It was an instant connection and chemistry,” the model explained. “We don’t get to pick our partners, so we have no idea until we meet them that first day who it is. It was definitely a sign from some universe that I got paired with Gleb.”

This week’s two-episodes of DWTS put Nader and Savchenko’s aforementioned chemistry on full display. During the Monday, October 7 episode — “Soul Train” night — they performed a rumba to “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye and received a score of 28 out of 40. For Tuesday’s performance on “Hair Metal” night, the duo danced a cha cha to “Nothin’ But a Good Time” by Poison. They received a 33 out of 40 and got great feedback from the judges.

Nader told Us after Tuesday’s performance that she was “really happy” with her score.

“It was the best feeling in the world,” she gushed of the judge’s feedback. “We worked so hard this week and put in extra work, extra hours, and it was so rewarding to see that they saw that in our performance.”

Nader and Savchenko have been making headlines for more than just their dance moves since DWTS season 33 premiered last month. A source has since confirmed to Us that the pair are “hooking up,” but they’ve stayed quiet about the status of their relationship.

Before Tuesday’s live DWTS show, Nader revealed in a TikTok video that she let Savchenko give her a tattoo. The model confirmed to Us that they got “matching” ink.

“I think [choosing the placement] was a joint effort,” she explained. “You know, I wanted it to be some place that not everyone sees, and so that’s what we chose.”

In her TikTok, Nader was laying down and showed Savchenko taking a tattoo gun to her pelvis. “OOOPSSS 🙊 @glebsavchenko,” she captioned the clip.

Neither Nader nor Savchenko has shown off their matching tattoos just yet, a separate source told Us that the duo “very much looked like a couple” during their outing.

“They were laughing and holding onto each other when they entered the shop,” the insider added.

Reporting by Mariel Turner