Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko took their relationship to the next (permanent) level.

Nader, 27, teased her new body art — the handiwork of her Dancing With the Stars partner — via TikTok on Tuesday, October 8. In the beginning of the clip, Nader showed her friends mouthing over a popular TikTok sound, advising her not to get a tattoo. “Girl, don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” they said in unison.

Nader, who is currently competing with Savchenko, 41, on season 33 of DWTS, then flipped the camera to show her and the pro cuddling up. “I’m not gonna do it, girl, I was just thinking about it. I’m not gonna do it,” she said as Savchenko wrapped his arms around her and pressed his face to her shoulder.

In the final clip of the TikTok, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rolled her jeans down and showed Savchenko holding a tattoo gun against her pelvis. “I did it,” she mouthed while laying on the tattoo parlor chair.

“OOOPSSS 🙊 @glebsavchenko,” Nader captioned the post, prompting fans to share their reactions in the comments section.

“NO FREAKIN WAY,” one wrote, as more begged pro Ezra Sosa — who has been reacting to the pair’s steamy interactions online — to join the conversation. “Reveal girl,” another fan wrote.

Although Nader did not share how the tattoo turned out, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly the duo “very much looked like a couple” during the excursion. “They were laughing and holding onto each other when they entered the shop,” the source adds.

Later on Tuesday, Nader took to Instagram to share photos of Angelina Jolie showing off the tattoo she got in honor of her ex-husband Billy Bob Thorton, seemingly hinting the tattoo could be dedicated to Savchenko. (After Jolie, 49, and Thorton, 69, divorced in 2003, she got the ink covered up with coordinates of her and ex Brad Pitt’s children’s birthplaces. Jolie and Pitt, 60, share Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.)

Throughout this season of DWTS, which premiered last month, Nader and Savchenko have stirred romance rumors while sharing flirty TikToks together and turning up the heat on the dance floor. Despite playing coy about their status, a source exclusively revealed to Us that the pair are “hooking up.”

“It’s casual for now,” the source added. “They’re both just having fun.”

Following their steamy rumba on Soul Train Night, Nader and Savchenko will return to the ballroom for Tuesday’s Hair Metal Night.

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream episodes on Disney+ the next day.