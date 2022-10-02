Accept no imitation! Bruce Willis denied reports that he sold the rights to his likeness to a deepfake company that would purportedly be creating a digital double of him to appear in future films.

The Die Hard star, 67, “has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company,” his rep told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, October 1, refuting rumors that the actor — who retired from acting in March after being diagnosed with aphasia — was working with the brand to create a “digital twin” of himself so he could still appear in movies.

Deepcake appeared to deny the reports as well, telling BBC, “The wording about rights is wrong … Bruce couldn’t sell anyone any rights, they are his by default.”

The brand, which uses deepfake technology to create a “Digital Twin” of any person, claims to have previously worked with the Sixth Sense actor on a European advertising campaign. Deepcake’s official website features a quote attributed to Willis, in which he allegedly praises his work with the company on the prior campaign.

The Armageddon star’s denial comes months after his family revealed via Instagram that Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia, a communication disorder that can affect how the patient speaks and understands language.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Willis’ loved ones, including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28, wrote in a joint statement via Instagram on March 30. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The statement, which was also signed by his two youngest daughters — Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, whom he shares with Emma, 44, concluded: “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The CocoBaba founder has been candid about her husband’s journey, as well as her own, as they navigate the ups and downs of his health.

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself,” Emma shared via Instagram in June. “When you put everyone’s needs above your own, no one wins. I don’t do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore.”

As for Bruce, he feels “blessed” that he can rely on his blended family. “They’re all pulling together, and that’s what matters,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April.